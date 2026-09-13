EXCLUSIVE: Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur 'Face Family Crisis Over CBS Move
Sept. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Married anchors Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur may be facing a family crisis as Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison mulls moving CBS News operations from New York City to Atlanta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the host of The Moment With Katy Tur happily works at MSNBC's studios in Times Square and has no desire to leave the Big Apple.
But a source said CBS Evening News bigwig Dokoupil, who shares two kids with Tur, "has made it clear that his career goes wherever CBS goes."
'Tony Isn't Walking Away'
Another insider told RadarOnline.com: "Katy isn't packing up her life, and Tony isn't walking away from CBS.
"There may simply be no version where they both get what they want."
Dokoupil and Tur are both veteran broadcast journalists who eloped in the Utah desert in October 2017.
They have made New York City their longtime home while raising their family.