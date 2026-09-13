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EXCLUSIVE: Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur 'Face Family Crisis Over CBS Move

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur face a family crisis as a CBS move creates new challenges for the couple.
Source: MEGA

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur face a family crisis as a CBS move creates new challenges for the couple.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Married anchors Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur may be facing a family crisis as Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison mulls moving CBS News operations from New York City to Atlanta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Katy Tur reportedly has no desire to leave MSNBC's Times Square studios.
Source: JLJ / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA

Katy Tur reportedly has no desire to leave MSNBC's Times Square studios.

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According to insiders, the host of The Moment With Katy Tur happily works at MSNBC's studios in Times Square and has no desire to leave the Big Apple.

But a source said CBS Evening News bigwig Dokoupil, who shares two kids with Tur, "has made it clear that his career goes wherever CBS goes."

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'Tony Isn't Walking Away'

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Tony Dokoupil has made it clear his career will follow CBS, according to a source.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Tony Dokoupil has made it clear his career will follow CBS, according to a source.

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Another insider told RadarOnline.com: "Katy isn't packing up her life, and Tony isn't walking away from CBS.

"There may simply be no version where they both get what they want."

Dokoupil and Tur are both veteran broadcast journalists who eloped in the Utah desert in October 2017.

They have made New York City their longtime home while raising their family.

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