EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Demanding King Charles Summit Over Cash Crisis'

Ferguson, 66, is said to want an opportunity to personally make her case to the monarch, 77, following her dramatic estrangement from royal life alongside former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor .

Sarah Ferguson is pushing for a face-to-face summit with King Charles as she battles financial uncertainty and feels increasingly abandoned by the Royal Family, royal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com .

Reports of her financial difficulties have intensified after claims that attempts to secure a lucrative memoir deal failed, although she has also reportedly attracted interest in a television documentary about her life.

A royal source said: "Sarah believes she has exhausted virtually every other avenue and that the only person capable of giving her the answers she wants is Charles himself. As far as she's concerned, messages passed through other people aren't enough anymore. She wants to be in the same room as the King, look him in the eye and understand whether there is any conceivable route back from where she finds herself now.

"Her financial position has made the situation considerably more urgent. For decades, Sarah's lifestyle was intertwined with Andrew's circumstances and, by extension, with the extraordinary privileges and security that came from remaining close to the royal establishment. Having that world disappear has left her facing some extremely uncomfortable questions about how she funds her future and what sort of life she can realistically maintain.

"She doesn't expect Charles simply to write her a check or restore everything she once had. What she desperately wants is certainty. She feels as though an entire support system vanished beneath her and she has been left trying to establish where she belongs, personally as well as financially.