EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Demanding King Charles Summit Over Cash Crisis'
Sept. 12 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is pushing for a face-to-face summit with King Charles as she battles financial uncertainty and feels increasingly abandoned by the Royal Family, royal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Ferguson, 66, is said to want an opportunity to personally make her case to the monarch, 77, following her dramatic estrangement from royal life alongside former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Sarah Ferguson Begs Charles For Cash
Reports of her financial difficulties have intensified after claims that attempts to secure a lucrative memoir deal failed, although she has also reportedly attracted interest in a television documentary about her life.
A royal source said: "Sarah believes she has exhausted virtually every other avenue and that the only person capable of giving her the answers she wants is Charles himself. As far as she's concerned, messages passed through other people aren't enough anymore. She wants to be in the same room as the King, look him in the eye and understand whether there is any conceivable route back from where she finds herself now.
"Her financial position has made the situation considerably more urgent. For decades, Sarah's lifestyle was intertwined with Andrew's circumstances and, by extension, with the extraordinary privileges and security that came from remaining close to the royal establishment. Having that world disappear has left her facing some extremely uncomfortable questions about how she funds her future and what sort of life she can realistically maintain.
"She doesn't expect Charles simply to write her a check or restore everything she once had. What she desperately wants is certainty. She feels as though an entire support system vanished beneath her and she has been left trying to establish where she belongs, personally as well as financially.
Inside Her Devastating Betrayal By Friends
"There is also a huge emotional dimension to this. Sarah believed she had accumulated decades of goodwill within the family. She stood beside people when they were facing scandals, personal crises and relentless public criticism, and she considered many of those relationships genuine rather than merely a consequence of her royal connections.
"That's why the silence has been so devastating for her. In Sarah's mind, people she regarded as friends have simply stopped engaging at precisely the moment when she feels she needs them most.
"She believes Charles owes her the courtesy of hearing her out. She wants to explain how precarious and isolated she feels, give him her version of what has happened and find out directly whether the door has been permanently closed.
"Sarah still seems convinced that if she can get that meeting, she can change the atmosphere. Whether Charles has any appetite whatsoever for that conversation is another matter entirely, but she is in a cash crisis and will do anything to try and sort her life out at this point."
Ferguson has previously spoken warmly about Queen Camilla, 79, describing their relationship in 2024 as "so close."
Palace Terrified Of Secret Memoir Leaks
Her push for talks nevertheless risks encountering resistance inside royal circles, according to another source.
They said: "From the palace's point of view, Sarah's relentless attempts to secure a private audience are having precisely the opposite effect to the one she intends. Every time she increases the pressure or makes another approach, it reinforces the feeling among senior figures that sitting down with her now would carry far more risk than benefit.
"The fundamental problem is trust. There would inevitably be incredibly sensitive subjects discussed in any meaningful conversation with Charles, and there is concern about where those words might ultimately end up. Sarah may want a completely private heart-to-heart, but nobody can guarantee that details from such a meeting would remain behind closed doors indefinitely.
"The Royal Family has already endured an extraordinary period in which private conversations, arguments and grievances have subsequently surfaced in prime-time television interviews, streaming documentaries and bestselling books. Charles knows how damaging it can be when remarks made within the family become public property months or even years later. There is very little appetite inside the Palace for providing material that could fuel another cycle of revelations.
Why Charles Refuses To See Sarah
"That's particularly relevant while there continues to be speculation about Sarah potentially pursuing a memoir, documentary or major television interview. Even if she went into a meeting with absolutely no intention of repeating what was said, officials would still have to consider the possibility that circumstances could change later.
"Nobody is necessarily saying that Sarah must be permanently banished or that reconciliation could never happen. Time can change relationships enormously within this family, as we've already seen elsewhere.
"But Sarah is trying to accelerate a process that the Palace would much rather allow to cool down. The more aggressively she demands answers now, the more defensive everyone becomes and the less inclined they are to engage.
"If her objective is eventually to rebuild some degree of trust with Charles and the wider family, patience may actually offer her a better chance than confrontation. At present, however, Sarah appears determined to force the issue – and that's making the people she wants to reach retreat even further."
Ferguson has reportedly explored ways of rebuilding her finances, including publishing and television opportunities.
Andrew has meanwhile denied wrongdoing in connection with allegations arising from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.