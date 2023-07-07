Colorado Woman Caught Spewing Racially-charged Attack Over Family's 'Mexican Party' at Apartment Pool

Video captured the moment a Colorado woman launched a foul-mouthed rant against a Latino family at an apartment complex pool, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The family were simply trying to enjoy a day by the pool when the woman from Lakewood verbally attacked them in a shocking tirade over having a "Mexican party" at the complex.

The woman became so irate that she had to be held down by several bystanders while police were dispatched to the unruly scene.