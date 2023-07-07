Colorado Woman Caught Spewing Racially-charged Attack Over Family's 'Mexican Party' at Apartment Pool
Video captured the moment a Colorado woman launched a foul-mouthed rant against a Latino family at an apartment complex pool, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The family were simply trying to enjoy a day by the pool when the woman from Lakewood verbally attacked them in a shocking tirade over having a "Mexican party" at the complex.
The woman became so irate that she had to be held down by several bystanders while police were dispatched to the unruly scene.
A member of the family that was targeted by the woman uploaded the video to TikTok, where it quickly racked up views and was widely shared.
The video appeared to be taken from a person sitting on a lounge chair by the pool.
She is seen clearly frustrated, as she paced back and forth in a black and cheetah print string bikini, while complaining about the "trash" family.
At one point, as the woman appeared to work herself up, she yelled at the family to "go back down to Denver."
"Get the f--- out!" the woman screamed at the family as she pointed her finger.
As tensions raised, bystanders took notice as she continued to raise her voice and become more aggressive.
"Yes it's true! You have a f------ Mexican party in a pool," the woman shouted before she approached the camera.
She could then be seen physically accosting the person filming as she attempted to stop the camera from capturing her bad behavior.
"You can't do that. You can't just record me!" the woman is heard saying on the clip, as she tries to get the person's phone out of their hand.
Minutes later, she is being held down.
After the woman blasted the person filming, footage cut to her being held down by several men on a pool lounger.
The woman continued to yell as she wrestled to break free, all while she continued to tell the family to "go back down to Denver" and to "get the f--- out."
When a bystander asked her to leave, she responded, "I live here, nowhere you ever came from, you f------ low-class slime."
Police were called to the complex's pool and were captured on video from a distance speaking to her, although it was unclear if she was arrested.