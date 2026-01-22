'SATC' Stars' Feud Explodes!: Chris Noth Reveals Why he and Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker No Longer Speak — 'It was Hurtful and Affected Everything'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who played her love interest Mr Big in the hit series, is still reeling from Parker's actions around the time of the scandal, which resulted in the star being killed off from the And Just Like That reboot.

Noth says Parker, here filming 'And Just Like That', should have asked for his side of the story regarding sexual assault allegations.

Noth branded the statement "disappointing" and said it was "pretty obvious" he was no longer friends with Parker, 60.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

In a joint statement at the time, Parker and fellow SATC stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis shared: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

The 71-year-old was accused of sexual assault by three women in 2021. However, he denied the claims.

Noth claimed Parker didn’t reach out to him to hear his side of the story before sharing a public statement in support of his accusers .

Addressing their feud in a new podcast chat, he said: "The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don't know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.

"Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You've known me for many years, and we’ve worked (together) for many years."

Noth appearing in all six seasons of Sex and the City, as well as the series' two follow-up movies, and he returned for the sequel series, And Just Like That, in 2021 before his character was killed off in the opening episode.

He continued: "And I get it, that's more Hollywood than Hollywood

"But before you make that statement, you know me, you've known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn't happen, and that was too bad."