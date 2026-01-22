'SATC' Stars' Feud Explodes!: Chris Noth Reveals Why he and Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker No Longer Speak — 'It was Hurtful and Affected Everything'
Jan. 22 2026, Updated 9:02 a.m. ET
Chris Noth has stoked up his bitter feud with Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker after she failed to back him following his sexual assault allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who played her love interest Mr Big in the hit series, is still reeling from Parker's actions around the time of the scandal, which resulted in the star being killed off from the And Just Like That reboot.
Failing To Back Him
Noth claimed Parker didn’t reach out to him to hear his side of the story before sharing a public statement in support of his accusers.
The 71-year-old was accused of sexual assault by three women in 2021. However, he denied the claims.
In a joint statement at the time, Parker and fellow SATC stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis shared: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.
"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."
Noth branded the statement "disappointing" and said it was "pretty obvious" he was no longer friends with Parker, 60.
Joint Statement From Female Co-Stars
Addressing their feud in a new podcast chat, he said: "The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don't know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.
"Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You've known me for many years, and we’ve worked (together) for many years."
Noth appearing in all six seasons of Sex and the City, as well as the series' two follow-up movies, and he returned for the sequel series, And Just Like That, in 2021 before his character was killed off in the opening episode.
He continued: "And I get it, that's more Hollywood than Hollywood
"But before you make that statement, you know me, you've known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn't happen, and that was too bad."
Social Media Jibe
Noth said the situation showed him who his real friends are.
“I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn’t have done that,” he said, noting he would have “absolutely” called Parker if the roles were reversed.
“That was hurtful, and it really affected everything,” he added.
Noth took a public dig at Parker earlier this month, causing an uproar among SATC fans.
The actor posted a picture of himself at the gym, captioned: "F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!"
When one fan asked: "You mean f—k SJP & her award right? lol" — referencing Parker receiving the 2026 Carol Burnett Award two days prior — Noth replied: "Right."
But he later walked back the insult, writing on Instagram: "The off the cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot. It’s not news."
Back in 2023, Noth once again denied the sexual assault allegations against him, but did admit to cheating on his wife, Tara Wilson.
He and Wilson have been married since April 2012, and share two sons together: Orion, 18, and Keats, five.
Noth insisted that the sexual encounters outside his marriage were consensual.
"I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture.
"What it isn't is a crime."