EXCLUSIVE: Cher Opens Up About Her Unforgettable Nicolas Cage Sex Scene – And Why It Was 'So Funny' It 'Wasn't Hard to Shoot'

The beat goes on for Cherilyn Sarkisian – known to us as Cher.

She's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with hit songs including Half-Breed, If I Could Turn Back Time and Believe and earned a Best Actress Oscar for Moonstruck – and she has now been looking back at her movie career by sharing a series of moving, and raunchy, tales about the making of her hit films, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Here's what she had to say about her biggest tour and cinema hits – including tackling what it was like to bed Nicolas Cage on camera.

‘The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour’ (1971)

Cher's wardrobe by Bob Mackie helped make this variety show a hit, with the diva saying: "When they started to realize that people were tuning in because of what I was wearing, then they just gave us all the money we needed. It was so much fun."

‘Silkwood’ (1983)

On her co-star Meryl Streep in this movie, Cher said: "I get to Texas, and a woman comes at me with wide, white hair and a white dress. She puts her arms around me, and she says, 'I'm so glad you're here,' and it was her.

"From then on, we were joined at the hip. We've been friends all this time."

‘Mask’ (1985)

Cher's battles with director Peter Bogdanovich on this flick are now part of Hollywood legend.

She recalled: "He was an a--hole. He was not nice to the girls in the film, and he was so f------ arrogant. I really, really disliked him."