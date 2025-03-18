EXCLUSIVE: Cher Opens Up About Her Unforgettable Nicolas Cage Sex Scene – And Why It Was 'So Funny' It 'Wasn't Hard to Shoot'
The beat goes on for Cherilyn Sarkisian – known to us as Cher.
She's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with hit songs including Half-Breed, If I Could Turn Back Time and Believe and earned a Best Actress Oscar for Moonstruck – and she has now been looking back at her movie career by sharing a series of moving, and raunchy, tales about the making of her hit films, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Here's what she had to say about her biggest tour and cinema hits – including tackling what it was like to bed Nicolas Cage on camera.
‘The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour’ (1971)
Cher's wardrobe by Bob Mackie helped make this variety show a hit, with the diva saying: "When they started to realize that people were tuning in because of what I was wearing, then they just gave us all the money we needed. It was so much fun."
‘Silkwood’ (1983)
On her co-star Meryl Streep in this movie, Cher said: "I get to Texas, and a woman comes at me with wide, white hair and a white dress. She puts her arms around me, and she says, 'I'm so glad you're here,' and it was her.
"From then on, we were joined at the hip. We've been friends all this time."
‘Mask’ (1985)
Cher's battles with director Peter Bogdanovich on this flick are now part of Hollywood legend.
She recalled: "He was an a--hole. He was not nice to the girls in the film, and he was so f------ arrogant. I really, really disliked him."
‘Moonstruck’ (1987)
Cher remembered about shooting a sex scene in this much-loved smash with Nicolas Cage: "The sex is more like a caricature, so it wasn't hard to do. The scene was so funny that it wasn't really about sex. When I was doing it, I just thought, 'How am I going to remember all these words?""
‘Suspect’ (1987)
"The hard part was acting well enough to make people believe you know what you're doing," Cher said about this late-’80s film about a law clerk who stumbles on a murder plot.
"You have to make them believe that you have been a student, gone to college, gone to law school, and have been doing this for eight years. That's the difficult part."
‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987)
Cher said about being part of its star-studded cast: "I worked with Jack Nicholson, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, and every one of the cast and crew cared about each other and wouldn't do anything mean. And we had a producer (Jon Peters) who saw none of us as human beings, not even Jack. Which really blew me away."
‘Mermaids’ (1990)
On Richard Benjamin replacing Frank Oz as director on the project, the singer said: "I actually got the guy from the Muppets fired. I said, 'Either you're going or I'm going,' which is a shame because he's a really good director, but he had a thing about me. He would go, 'At least my wife loves me.'"
‘If These Walls Could Talk’ (1996)
On the controversial HBO film about abortion, Cher remarked: "It took someone with Demi Moore's power and fortitude to have something like this made. Without that power, you couldn't do it. These topics are not on everybody's top 10 list of things to do."
‘Tea with Mussolini’ (1999)
"I think I'm a much better actress than singer," Cher said while looking back on taking a part in this flick.
She added: "Singing is like going to a party at someone else's house. Acting is like having a party at your house there's a lot of responsibility. Everyone has to have a good time. For me, acting is deeper."
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018)
On singing the movie's climactic song, Fernando, Cher recalled: "The lyrics just totally grabbed me. It was so heartfelt and tender. When I used to hear ABBA it was amazing. They know how to write a story. It was like a performance and this was very much an acting performance first."