EXCLUSIVE: How George Wendt Ballooned to Tip Scales at Giant 457 Pounds and 'Became a Prisoner in His Own Body' in Tragic Last Days

At his highest, Wendt tipped the scales at a reported 457 pounds. He also suffered from heart issues and diabetes before his passing.

Those close to him tried to get the comic actor to change his ways, but after becoming a household name as Norm Peterson on the NBC sitcom, everyone wanted to spend time with Wendt – and he often found it hard to say no.

"When Cheers became a hit, George was the life of the party" a friend recalled. "After a day’s filming, he would hit the L.A. rock clubs to see his favorite bands and kick back with a beer — or six."

Wendt admitted he loved fans seeing him stock up on beer like his barfly Cheers character and used to joke he was only using the crates of alcohol as research.

Years before warnings over his weight spiraled into tragedy, Norm gleefully shared: "When I put a couple of six packs on top of my grocery shopping cart, people are pleased. I tell them I’m taking them home to rehearse."