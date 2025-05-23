EXCLUSIVE: How George Wendt Ballooned to Tip Scales at Giant 457 Pounds and 'Became a Prisoner in His Own Body' in Tragic Last Days
Friends and family of George Wendt worried about the Cheers stars' health for years before his death on May 20 at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com can report.
The heavyset actor made a career out of being a lovable barfly on TV – while in reality he was eating and drinking himself to death.
Everybody Knew His Name
At his highest, Wendt tipped the scales at a reported 457 pounds. He also suffered from heart issues and diabetes before his passing.
Those close to him tried to get the comic actor to change his ways, but after becoming a household name as Norm Peterson on the NBC sitcom, everyone wanted to spend time with Wendt – and he often found it hard to say no.
"When Cheers became a hit, George was the life of the party" a friend recalled. "After a day’s filming, he would hit the L.A. rock clubs to see his favorite bands and kick back with a beer — or six."
Wendt admitted he loved fans seeing him stock up on beer like his barfly Cheers character and used to joke he was only using the crates of alcohol as research.
Years before warnings over his weight spiraled into tragedy, Norm gleefully shared: "When I put a couple of six packs on top of my grocery shopping cart, people are pleased. I tell them I’m taking them home to rehearse."
Cause for Alarm
Wendt's death comes after years of reported health struggles linked to extreme weight gain and sedentary living.
Friends and family regularly expressed concern Wendt was "eating and drinking himself to death," with one source telling RadarOnline.com his physical condition had become alarming following a rare 2024 Emmys appearance.
"George has been having difficulty walking for a while because of his weight, but now he’s practically hobbled," the insider added. "His breathing sounds labored, and he looks like he’s going to faint at any moment."
Another insider frankly said Wendt was "eating himself to death."
'Norm!'
Wendt once said he never minded when Cheers fans would greet him with a familiar "Norm!" – just as his fellow fictional barflies would greet him each episode. It likely helped that they were always more than willing to buy him a round.
In 2009, he co-wrote the book Drinking With George: A Barstool Professional’s Guide to Beer.
Introducing the book, he wrote: "I'm a simple man, I don’t ask for much. Give me a nice comfortable chair, a cool breeze, a ballgame on the radio and an ice-cold beer, and I couldn’t be happier.
"Truth be told, if it came down to it, I could live without the chair. A cool breeze is nice, but it isn’t exactly mandatory for a good time. And there are plenty of times when I don’t have access to a ballgame.
"But a world without beer? I don’t know if that’s the kind of world I want to live in."
Rest in Peace
His family confirmed Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at home early Tuesday morning.
They said in a statement: "George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.
"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."