George Wendt Cause of Death: How Beloved 'Cheers' Star Battled Potentially Fatal Heart Issues and Diabetes Before Death Aged 76
George Wendt's tragic death at the age of 76 has left his Cheers costars and the industry stunned, but it has also left more questions than answers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the TV star's cause of death has yet to be officially released, his lifestyle could give a bit of insight into what exactly may have led to his passing.
Wendt's Medical History
Some of Wendt's medical history has been noted, as the actor had a history of cardiovascular problems while alive.
In October 2012, Wendt landed in a Chicago hospital with chest pains, which forced him to withdraw from a production of The Odd Couple. It was later revealed he had a severely constricted artery, and he underwent coronary bypass surgery.
Wendt is said to have encountered mobility challenges attributed to weight gain and had "difficulty walking for a while because of his weight."
Following his rare public appearance at the Emmys in 2024, sources claimed Wendt's overweight frame left his friends and loved ones concerned for his health.
"George has been having difficulty walking for a while because of his weight, but now he’s practically hobbled," an insider said at the time.
They added: "His breathing sounds labored, and he looks like he’s going to faint at any moment.”
Dr. Gabe Mirkin – who never treated Wendt – even warned the Cheers star, urging him to change his ways.
A Doctor Warned Wendt of His Dangerous Lifestyle
"He is in big trouble. He has massive abdominal obesity, which means the odds are very strong he is already diabetic or pre-diabetic. That would significantly increase his risk for heart attack, dementia, stroke, kidney and liver failure, and worse... he needs to make lifestyle changes immediately," Mirkin said.
Another insider feared Wendt, who is believed to have weighed 350 pounds at one point, was "eating himself to death."
They said at the time: "Someone with his health history should wise up.
“Clearly, he’s been pigging out on the wrong foods and probably guzzling beer, a favorite pastime. But George isn’t getting any younger, and he may not have much time left unless he turns it around soon."
Wendt died at his home on Tuesday, May 20. His family confirmed his passing in a sweet statement.
"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," they wrote. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."
Rhea Perlman, who worked alongside Wendt on the popular NBC sitcom, expressed her sadness over the loss.
She said: "George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met. It was impossible not to like him... What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."
Wendt's other co-star Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone on the series, reacted: "I am sending all my love to (Wendt's wife) Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."
"I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions," Kelsey Grammer, who played Fraiser Crane, wrote following his passing.