Charlie Kirk Labeled Nicki Minaj a 'Bad Role Model' in Resurfaced Video... Before Rapper Appeared With Late Podcaster's Wife Erika at Turning Point USA Event

Meanwhile, while appearing onstage with Erika over the weekend at a Turning Point USA event, Minaj put her foot in her mouth when she called Vice President JD Vance an "assassin."

"Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing president. And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president."

Minaj realized what she had said and got quiet, seemingly embarrassed by her choice of words, as Erika's late husband, Charlie, was assassinated in September.

"Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard," Erika said in response.

Minaj responded, telling Erika she loves her.

"You have to laugh about it," Erika continued. "Truly, I have been called every single thing. And you know what? God is so good."