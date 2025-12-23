Your tip
Charlie Kirk Labeled Nicki Minaj a 'Bad Role Model' in Resurfaced Video... Before Rapper Appeared With Late Podcaster's Wife Erika at Turning Point USA Event

Charlie Kirk, however, had supported Nicki Minaj with an X post in 2021.

Dec. 23 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Video footage of Charlie Kirk slamming Nicki Minaj has resurfaced after the rapper appeared alongside his wife, Erika, at a recent Turning Point USA event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The clip of the late conservative podcaster calling out the hitmaker, from an April 2024 campus event he appeared at, has spread on social media following Minaj's appearance.

Charlie Kirk Called Out Nicki Minaj at a College Campus Event

Kirk said Minaj was not 'a good role model.'

In the video, Charlie condemned Minaj, calling her out as a poor person for 18-year-old girls to look up to.

"Black culture is being held captive by influences, songs, and role models," he shared at the time. "Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls. I don’t think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia – I don’t know which one wrote that song."

It seems Charlie may have been a bit confused, as he was seemingly referencing Cardi B's song WAP, which is a duet with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Did Charlie Kirk Like Nicki Minaj?

Photo of Nicki Minaj
'When Nicky drops I lose my mind,' Charlie Kirk allegedly wrote in a text to Candace Owens.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens had also shared alleged screenshots of a conversation with Charlie in which he appeared to praise Minaj.

"When Nicky drops, I lose my mind," he allegedly wrote about her verse in Kanye West's Monster.

He also put out a supportive message regarding the rapper on X in September 2021 after she alleged her account had been suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID.

"Democrats’ treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don’t care about black people, especially those they can’t control," he raged.." "They just use them every 4 years for their votes. But people are waking up."

Photo of Erika Kirk
Minaj told Erika Kirk she loves her at a Turning Point USA event.

Meanwhile, while appearing onstage with Erika over the weekend at a Turning Point USA event, Minaj put her foot in her mouth when she called Vice President JD Vance an "assassin."

"Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing president. And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president."

Minaj realized what she had said and got quiet, seemingly embarrassed by her choice of words, as Erika's late husband, Charlie, was assassinated in September.

"Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard," Erika said in response.

Minaj responded, telling Erika she loves her.

"You have to laugh about it," Erika continued. "Truly, I have been called every single thing. And you know what? God is so good."

Nicki Minaj's Support of Donald Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Donald Trump has 'given so many people hope,' Minaj claimed.

Minaj also spoke out about her support of Donald Trump as our president, confessing she has the "utmost respect and admiration" for him.

"I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope," she continued.

As for why she supported Trump, Minaj said she was "tired of being pushed around."

"I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there. So when you’ve had enough, you realize, 'Wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they?' They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again," she added.

