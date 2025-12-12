JD Vance Called Out For 'Embarrassing' Response to Nicki Minaj — Before The Rapper Quickly Deleted Her Original Tweet
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
JD Vance has continued to show what a "relatable" guy he is in a response to rapper Nicki Minaj, when he came out on her side during the Anaconda rapper's longstanding feud with fellow artist Cardi B, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the two women have no love lost, Minaj, 43, has been incredibly supportive of Vice President Vance, 41, and Cardi, 33, has been highly critical of President Donald Trump and his administration.
On the Trump/Vance Train
Minaj has been a fan of the Trump administration for their work to bring attention to violence against Christians by Islamic extremists in Nigeria.
In addition to speaking before the United Nations on the issue in November while praising Trump, 79, Minaj has also shown how impressed she is by Vance leaning into the various online memes about him with a sense of humor.
The Satellites hitmaker shared a since-deleted post reading, "Vance > Rants," with a screenshot of the horror-movie doll Chucky from the franchise, as Vance has been compared to how the creepy character looks in various memes.
The proud Veep reposted it on X, writing, "Nicki>Cardi," seemingly flexing about his knowledge of rap beefs.
'This Can't Be Real Life'
Several people were impressed with Vance's pop culture knowledge, with one cheering, "WHAT IS THIS TIMELINE? THAT IS MY FUTURE PRESIDENT!"
A second user hoping Vance succeeds Trump in the White House raved, "This can't be real life.. Love you 48!"
However, there were critics, as a third person griped about Vance's post, "You’re a 41-year-old man," while a fourth called the post "embarrassing."
A fifth user and Minaj fan groaned, "Valid, but we still aren’t voting for you," to Vance.
Minaj Gushes Over Vance
While some people took Minaj's deletion of her original Vance meme featuring the Chucky doll as a sign she was embarrassed, the Barbie World artist showed her love for the Veep's sense of humor in a Thursday, December 11, X post.
"Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss, " she gushed, calling it "Top Tier Comedy" and his "Character = 100." Minaj raved about Vance's intellect, "But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker." "He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us & them," she added
Relatable Dad Gripe
Vance has been on a tear when it comes to X posts that are dividing voters.
The former Ohio senator showed he was a very relatable parent when discussing how his son Vivek, 5, went berserk over hearing the numbers "Six seven," which kids in Generation Alpha bizarrely find hilarious.
"Yesterday at church, the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating 'six seven' like 10 times. And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the First Amendment and ban these numbers forever," Vance joked on Tuesday, December 9.
He added: "Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids, all of our viral trends at least had an origin story."