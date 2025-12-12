JD Vance Called Out For 'Embarrassing' Response to Nicki Minaj — Before The Rapper Quickly Deleted Her Original Tweet

Minaj has been a fan of the Trump administration for their work to bring attention to violence against Christians by Islamic extremists in Nigeria.

In addition to speaking before the United Nations on the issue in November while praising Trump, 79, Minaj has also shown how impressed she is by Vance leaning into the various online memes about him with a sense of humor.

The Satellites hitmaker shared a since-deleted post reading, "Vance > Rants," with a screenshot of the horror-movie doll Chucky from the franchise, as Vance has been compared to how the creepy character looks in various memes.

The proud Veep reposted it on X, writing, "Nicki>Cardi," seemingly flexing about his knowledge of rap beefs.