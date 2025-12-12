Your tip
JD Vance Called Out For Making 'Pretty Inappropriate' Joke as Veep Is Accused of Desperately 'Trying to be Relatable Again'

Some people called out JD Vance for appearing to mock the First Amendment with his joke.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

JD Vance is just like every other parent of young children who is thoroughly annoyed with the "Six seven" word trend, but he got called out for making an "inappropriate joke" about it, Radaroline.com can reveal.

The vice president, 41, has three young kids, and they've apparently been driving him crazy with the silly saying, causing Vance to take to social media and plead that the numbers be "banned forever."

Dad Joke

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance is seen with his two sons at one of Donald Trump's inaugural events in January.

Kids across the country have been driving their parents and teachers nuts by saying "six seven" nonstop throughout the fall, thanks to the trend, which seemingly originated from Skrilla's rap tune Doot Doot (6 7), where he repeats the numbers several times.

"Yesterday at church, the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating 'six seven' like 10 times," Vance wrote in a post on X, referring to his second child, son Vivek. He also shares son Ewan, 8, and daughter Mirabel, 3, with wife Usha.

"And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the First Amendment and ban these numbers forever," Vance joked.

Baffling 'Six Seven' Trend

Photo of JD and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance and wife Usha, who share three children, are seen here with daughter Maribel.

The veep went on to mock the "six seven" trend, which no one seems to know why or how it caught on so wildly with kids.

"Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids, all of our viral trends at least had an origin story," Vance sighed.

Many parents related to his frustration with one mom telling him, "Someone on a podcast said '6, 7 year' and it activated my 12-year-old like he was a sleeper agent. I agree. Ban it. For the good of us all."

A second cheered, "This is one issue that should unite Republicans and Democrats."

Joke Was 'Pretty Inappropriate'

Photo of JD Vance and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Others called out Vance and Trump for spending too much time on social media.

Not everyone found humor in Vance's post.

"I know it’s a joke, but the Vice President of the United States advocating for the restriction of freedom of speech is pretty inappropriate," a third user protested.

"Are you hearing yourself? You're gonna try to ban a NUMBER because kids are saying it as a joke?" a fourth person scoffed.

A fifth huffed, "The most unserious administration of all time. Two dudes obsessed with trying to be funny on Twitter while completely f------ up the country. Beyond laughable," referring to Vance and President Donald Trump.

A sixth moaned, "J.D. tries to be relatable again, like when he told us Americans hated turkey. I've heard how you talk about your children; you sound like a terrible father."

Busy on Social Media

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance joked in another post about a viral image showing him allegedly yelling at wife Usha.

While Vance was upsetting some people with his joke about the First Amendment, the Ohio native got snarky later that day in a separate X post, where he called out a viral altered image showing him appearing to scream at Usha over a meal at a restaurant.

He reposted the picture showing him in a white sleeveless T-shirt at the fancy establishment before calling out a poster who thought it was real.

"I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife," Vance wrote, seemingly joking about rumors of trouble in the couple's marriage.

