A multi-million ransom is being demanded for Peter Jaggers, an alleged gang boss who was reportedly abducted by a Colombian drug cartel after traveling to Gauteng, South Africa, last week.

Jaggers, 43, is said to be linked to a vessel that encountered trouble off Cape Point, leading to the rescue of six supposed fishermen after the boat ran out of fuel. Among the rescued was one of Jaggers' relatives, whose identity remains undisclosed for safety reasons.