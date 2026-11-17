EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Demands Judge's Ruling in Explosive Defamation War — as $5.5M Legal Battle Escalates
Nov. 17 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Carrot Top is facing another legal showdown after his accuser, singer Brian Evans, demanded that a Florida judge rule on his bid to bring the entertainer and his company into an escalating defamation lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed a request in Broward County Circuit Court on November 15, urging Judge Africk-Olefson to rule on his pending motion to add Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, and Carrot Top, Inc. as defendants.
Brian Evans Demands Judge's Decision
In the filing, Evans claimed the judge heard arguments on November 5 but deferred a decision and requested proposed orders. Evans, who is representing himself, insisted he was not seeking permission to file another amended complaint but wanted a ruling on the motion already before the court.
He also challenged the impact of a November 9 stay, arguing it should not prevent the judge from deciding whether the comedian and his company can be added to the case.
Evans wrote: "I ask the Court to rule on that pending challenge and on my previously heard amendment motion, and to state how the stay affects the Court's ability to issue its ruling."
The filing does not establish that the judge has granted his request.
Explosive Allegations Against Legal Team
Evans accused the defendants of using procedural challenges to derail his lawsuit rather than address his allegations. He claimed the defense had challenged his pleadings, opposed adding defendants, pursued sanctions, and sought restrictions on additional filings.
"The Defense has tried every trick in the book," Evans alleged in the filing. He further accused the defendants of attempting to make litigation financially impossible for him. Those accusations represent Evans' position and have not been established as findings by the court.
The singer also argued that allegedly defamatory statements made to news outlets should be examined separately from statements made during judicial proceedings. He maintains that Carrot Top and his company should be added because he alleges they authorized, directed, or were otherwise responsible for statements made by representatives acting on their behalf.
$5.5Million Demand Resurfaces
The latest filing also references the $5.5million arbitration demand made by Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie Bitman.
As Radar previously reported, Bitman requested an urgent default arbitration award and permanent injunction against Evans on November 6. In correspondence attached to the new filing, Bitman claimed Evans had waived his right to defend himself by refusing to participate in arbitration.
However, the correspondence documents a request for an award, not a confirmed $5.5million judgment. Evans argues the arbitration dispute should not prevent the judge from addressing his pending amendment request.
Bitter Legal Feud Intensifies
Evans is pursuing a separate defamation battle over statements he alleges falsely portrayed him as an extortionist. In the November 15 filing, he argued that attorneys and public relations representatives should not automatically be shielded from liability for statements allegedly made outside judicial proceedings.
He also cited the November 5 hearing, quoting the judge as saying: "My first finding, Mr. Evans, is that you do have the right to amend a complaint." That quotation appears in Evans' filing and has not been independently checked against the hearing transcript.
The dispute now centers on whether the judge will rule on the pending amendment despite the contested stay. No ruling granting Evans permission to add Carrot Top or his company is established by the filing.