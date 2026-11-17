In the filing, Evans claimed the judge heard arguments on November 5 but deferred a decision and requested proposed orders. Evans, who is representing himself, insisted he was not seeking permission to file another amended complaint but wanted a ruling on the motion already before the court.

He also challenged the impact of a November 9 stay, arguing it should not prevent the judge from deciding whether the comedian and his company can be added to the case.

Evans wrote: "I ask the Court to rule on that pending challenge and on my previously heard amendment motion, and to state how the stay affects the Court's ability to issue its ruling."

The filing does not establish that the judge has granted his request.