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Carrot Top 911 Call: Distressed Caller Pleads For Help After Comic Attempts Suicide: — 'His Eyes Are Rolling Back'

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Newly released 911 audio captured a frantic caller reporting an apparent suicide attempt before Carrot Top was rushed to the hospital.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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New details surrounding Carrot Top's medical emergency after newly released 911 audio captured a frantic caller telling dispatchers someone was "trying to commit suicide," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The dramatic emergency call, obtained and released by TMZ, offered a disturbing glimpse into the moments before first responders arrived at the comedian's home.

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Frantic 911 Call

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Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

A caller told 911 someone was 'trying to commit suicide.'

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Listen to the call here.

"I have an emergency. Someone's trying to... trying to commit suicide," the caller told a dispatcher.

When asked how the person was allegedly attempting to take his own life, the caller appeared uncertain and said: "I can't tell."

The caller's distress became apparent as the dispatcher attempted to gather information and determine whether medical assistance was needed.

"Yeah, yeah. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. Get them on the line," the caller said. The call was then transferred for medical assistance, with the dispatcher asking a series of questions about the patient's condition.

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'His Eyes Are Rolling Back'

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

The caller said Carrot Top was awake but 'passing out.'

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The caller confirmed she was with him and said he was conscious but struggling to remain alert.

"He's awake but passing out," she said.

Asked whether he was breathing, the caller responded that he was, but added: "His eyes are, like, rolling back."

The dispatcher also asked whether the patient was violent or whether any weapons were involved. The caller answered no to both questions, saying he was "just laying down."

The situation appeared particularly concerning when the dispatcher asked whether there were any signs of a change in his color.

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'Not Responding Normally'

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

The caller told dispatch his eyes were 'rolling back.'

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The caller initially said he "looks like he's a little blue," before appearing less certain when questioned further.

Asked whether he was responding normally, the caller was unequivocal.

"No. No, not at all," she said.

The newly released emergency audio provides additional context surrounding the health crisis that landed the 61-year-old prop comic, whose real name is Scott Thompson, in the hospital.

As Radar previously reported, Carrot Top's hospitalization came amid an already turbulent period for the longtime Las Vegas entertainer. The comedian has recently found himself at the center of several legal disputes that have generated headlines, including litigation involving singer Brian Evans.

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Legal Battle Continues

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Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's health crisis comes amid ongoing legal turmoil.

Evans has been locked in a contentious court battle with Thompson and has continued filing documents in the case following the comedian's hospitalization.

Thompson's medical emergency became intertwined with the litigation as the parties battled over material being placed on the public court docket.

The release of the 911 call now offers the clearest account yet of what the person with Thompson reported to emergency dispatchers as the crisis unfolded.

Despite the caller's initial statement that someone was "trying to commit suicide," the recording itself does not establish what caused Thompson's medical emergency or independently confirm that he intentionally harmed himself.

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