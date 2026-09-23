Carrot Top 911 Call: Distressed Caller Pleads For Help After Comic Attempts Suicide: — 'His Eyes Are Rolling Back'

Listen to the call here.

"I have an emergency. Someone's trying to... trying to commit suicide," the caller told a dispatcher.

When asked how the person was allegedly attempting to take his own life, the caller appeared uncertain and said: "I can't tell."

The caller's distress became apparent as the dispatcher attempted to gather information and determine whether medical assistance was needed.

"Yeah, yeah. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. Get them on the line," the caller said. The call was then transferred for medical assistance, with the dispatcher asking a series of questions about the patient's condition.