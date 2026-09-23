EXCLUSIVE: How Madonna Cost Pete Berg a Shot at Directing 'American Beauty'

Emanuel recalled his working relationship with Berg in his memoir, Roll the Calls. According to the talent agent, Berg was struggling with negative critic reviews for his film Very Bad Things.

"I’ve never read reviews like these. I’m not sure there have ever been reviews like these," admitted Emanuel.

However, the agent ended up opening another opportunity up for Berg. While the director was licking his wounds, Emanuel's buddies, Ronnie Meyer, David Geffen and Steven Spielberg, were inspired by Berg's work. They requested a meeting with him to discuss possibly directing American Beauty, which was being considered for production by DreamWorks.

At first, Emanuel explained, Berg performed well. In fact, it seemed like he may have even landed the gig.

However, he made a major mistake – suggesting his girlfriend, Madonna, play the leading lady. Immediately, the producers were turned off by the idea, and the opportunity went elsewhere.