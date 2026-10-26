Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Torched by Critics for Her 'Mar-a-Lago' Face — as Singer Makes Appearance at Dolly Parton Tribute

Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood attended an event to pay tribute to Dolly Parton on stage

Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Carrie Underwood drew criticism over her appearance at a Nashville tribute honoring Dolly Parton, with social media users targeting her complexion and makeup while others revived backlash over her decision to perform at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Underwood attended "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" on Wednesday, October 21, at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

The two-hour special celebrated Parton's life and career following her death at age 80 on August 25.

The "American Idol" alum arrived in a strapless pale pink-and-white gown with floral embroidery and sparkling details, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves.

She later closed the tribute with a performance of Parton's "I Will Always Love You."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Question Singer's Red Carpet Glow

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie's makeup and complexion received multiple reactions on social media

Photos from the event quickly shifted attention toward Underwood's appearance. Some commenters criticized what they described as an overly bronzed complexion and questioned her makeup.

"Carrie looks frightening," one person wrote, while another joked, "They went through a lot of orange spray paint at this event."

Another commenter questioned whether Underwood looked different from previous appearances, writing, "Doesn't look like her, but dress is gorgeous."

The remarks were opinions from individual social media users and did not establish that Underwood had undergone any cosmetic procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Comment Takes Over

Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

The term "Mar-a-Lago Face" was used to describe Carrie Underwood's look

One description became particularly prominent in the online criticism.

"The Mar-a-Lago face coming in strong for Carrie Underwood," one commenter wrote, according to reports.

The phrase has been used online for a heavily styled beauty aesthetic associated with features such as sculpted facial contours, pronounced makeup, a deep tan, and other cosmetic enhancements.

Underwood has not publicly confirmed undergoing any specific procedure related to the look.

The criticism also spilled into questions about Underwood's political associations, although her appearance at the tribute itself was part of an official lineup announced by the Country Music Association.

Article continues below advertisement

Inauguration Performance Brought Back Into Spotlight

Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood's decision to perform "America the Beautiful" also received criticism

Some commenters connected the latest backlash to Underwood's decision to perform "America the Beautiful" at Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Underwood faced criticism at the time, but she said she was honored to participate and described the event as an opportunity to come together in "the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

At the Dolly tribute, one commenter wrote, "It is so sad Carrie does not share the same values as Dolly! She lost me as a fan when she sang at Trump's inauguration."

Others similarly criticized Underwood's presence at the celebration and compared her perceived politics with Parton's public image and charitable work.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello Claims Sofía Vergara's Ex Put a 'Voodoo Curse' on Him After Mysterious Health Battle

Phil Mickelson has entered rehab amid fresh personal turmoil as he faces new challenges in his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Phil Mickelson Entered Rehab Amid Fresh Personal Turmoil

A Night Meant To Honor Dolly Parton

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood once cited Dolly Parton as an influence

Despite the online criticism, Underwood was one of numerous performers selected for the tribute. The official lineup included Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Zac Brown, and others.

The special was created to celebrate Parton's seven-decade career and legacy as a singer, songwriter, entertainer, and philanthropist.

Proceeds from the event are also being directed toward Parton's Imagination Library.

Underwood's closing performance received a standing ovation, with Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley joining her onstage for the final chorus, according to People.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.