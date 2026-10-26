Carrie Underwood Torched by Critics for Her 'Mar-a-Lago' Face — as Singer Makes Appearance at Dolly Parton Tribute

Carrie Underwood drew criticism over her appearance at a Nashville tribute honoring Dolly Parton, with social media users targeting her complexion and makeup while others revived backlash over her decision to perform at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Underwood attended "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" on Wednesday, October 21, at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

The two-hour special celebrated Parton's life and career following her death at age 80 on August 25.

The "American Idol" alum arrived in a strapless pale pink-and-white gown with floral embroidery and sparkling details, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves.

She later closed the tribute with a performance of Parton's "I Will Always Love You."