Carrie Underwood Torched by Critics for Her 'Mar-a-Lago' Face — as Singer Makes Appearance at Dolly Parton Tribute
Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:51 a.m. ET
Carrie Underwood drew criticism over her appearance at a Nashville tribute honoring Dolly Parton, with social media users targeting her complexion and makeup while others revived backlash over her decision to perform at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Underwood attended "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" on Wednesday, October 21, at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
The two-hour special celebrated Parton's life and career following her death at age 80 on August 25.
The "American Idol" alum arrived in a strapless pale pink-and-white gown with floral embroidery and sparkling details, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves.
She later closed the tribute with a performance of Parton's "I Will Always Love You."
Fans Question Singer's Red Carpet Glow
Photos from the event quickly shifted attention toward Underwood's appearance. Some commenters criticized what they described as an overly bronzed complexion and questioned her makeup.
"Carrie looks frightening," one person wrote, while another joked, "They went through a lot of orange spray paint at this event."
Another commenter questioned whether Underwood looked different from previous appearances, writing, "Doesn't look like her, but dress is gorgeous."
The remarks were opinions from individual social media users and did not establish that Underwood had undergone any cosmetic procedure.
The 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Comment Takes Over
One description became particularly prominent in the online criticism.
"The Mar-a-Lago face coming in strong for Carrie Underwood," one commenter wrote, according to reports.
The phrase has been used online for a heavily styled beauty aesthetic associated with features such as sculpted facial contours, pronounced makeup, a deep tan, and other cosmetic enhancements.
Underwood has not publicly confirmed undergoing any specific procedure related to the look.
The criticism also spilled into questions about Underwood's political associations, although her appearance at the tribute itself was part of an official lineup announced by the Country Music Association.
Inauguration Performance Brought Back Into Spotlight
Some commenters connected the latest backlash to Underwood's decision to perform "America the Beautiful" at Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.
Underwood faced criticism at the time, but she said she was honored to participate and described the event as an opportunity to come together in "the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
At the Dolly tribute, one commenter wrote, "It is so sad Carrie does not share the same values as Dolly! She lost me as a fan when she sang at Trump's inauguration."
Others similarly criticized Underwood's presence at the celebration and compared her perceived politics with Parton's public image and charitable work.
A Night Meant To Honor Dolly Parton
Despite the online criticism, Underwood was one of numerous performers selected for the tribute. The official lineup included Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Zac Brown, and others.
The special was created to celebrate Parton's seven-decade career and legacy as a singer, songwriter, entertainer, and philanthropist.
Proceeds from the event are also being directed toward Parton's Imagination Library.
Underwood's closing performance received a standing ovation, with Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley joining her onstage for the final chorus, according to People.