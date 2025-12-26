Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > NFL
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Biggest Country Wedding Ever? Lainey Wilson Refuses to Cut Massive Guest List — Even if the Celebration 'Leaves Her Bank Account High and Dry'

Photo of Lainey Wilson
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson is expected to tie the knot to NFL star Devlin Hodges in 2026.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lavish Lainey Wilson is sparing no expense planning her wedding to former NFL star Devlin Hodges, and the guest list is already running into the hundreds because she can't bear to turn anyone away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the Heart Like a Truck singer, 33, is worth a respectable $4million, but it's far from a vast amount, and the fear is that the onetime festivities will leave her bank account high and dry.

"She's not worried about how much it costs. She'll think about that later," an insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Wants a Big Country Celebration'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton is among the stars insiders expected at Wilson and Devlin Hodges' Nashville wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lainey loves everyone and considers them a friend, whether they know each other well or not. She wants the best of the best when it comes to her wedding," the source added.

Insiders said the venue is likely to be Wilson's 30-acre Nashville farm.

"She wants a big country celebration with music, dancing, good food, and tons of people there to help her and Devlin celebrate their love," said the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is On the Guest List?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly on Wilson's growing guest list as costs mount for the celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, major stars are expected to be invited, including Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Ella Langley, Anne Wilson, Jelly Roll, and even bad boy Morgan Wallen "because she believes everyone deserves a second, third or fourth chance to redeem themselves," adding Hodges, who is worth only around $780,000, is probably sweating over the cost.

"Neither of them is a mega-millionaire, but that doesn't bother Lainey."

The wedding will happen early next year at the latest, the source revealed, after Wilson's Whirlwind World Tour ends November 8. The entertainer is remaining coy on specifics, but has mentioned that her beloved horses will play a role in the ceremony.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
katy perry mentors justin trudeaus son xavier rap video flops

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Mentoring Justin Trudeau's Teen Son — Pop Queen Gives Xavier 'Tough Love' After His Rap Video Flopped

Photo of Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna's Momager Makeover! Former Housewife Plotting 'Full-scale Campaign' to Turn Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Into the Next Kardashian

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Morgan Wallen
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen is slated for an invite, as insiders said Wilson believes everyone deserves another chance.

"Who knows, I mean, probably riding in on some horses and riding out on some horses," she said. She added there will be more than just country in the air: "I think we want to have some kind of jazz music of some sort, who knows?"

Wilson and Hodges met through friends in Nashville and have been dating since 2021. They got engaged in February.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.