EXCLUSIVE: Biggest Country Wedding Ever? Lainey Wilson Refuses to Cut Massive Guest List — Even if the Celebration 'Leaves Her Bank Account High and Dry'
Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Lavish Lainey Wilson is sparing no expense planning her wedding to former NFL star Devlin Hodges, and the guest list is already running into the hundreds because she can't bear to turn anyone away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the Heart Like a Truck singer, 33, is worth a respectable $4million, but it's far from a vast amount, and the fear is that the onetime festivities will leave her bank account high and dry.
"She's not worried about how much it costs. She'll think about that later," an insider claimed.
'She Wants a Big Country Celebration'
"Lainey loves everyone and considers them a friend, whether they know each other well or not. She wants the best of the best when it comes to her wedding," the source added.
Insiders said the venue is likely to be Wilson's 30-acre Nashville farm.
"She wants a big country celebration with music, dancing, good food, and tons of people there to help her and Devlin celebrate their love," said the insider.
Who Is On the Guest List?
According to the insider, major stars are expected to be invited, including Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Ella Langley, Anne Wilson, Jelly Roll, and even bad boy Morgan Wallen "because she believes everyone deserves a second, third or fourth chance to redeem themselves," adding Hodges, who is worth only around $780,000, is probably sweating over the cost.
"Neither of them is a mega-millionaire, but that doesn't bother Lainey."
The wedding will happen early next year at the latest, the source revealed, after Wilson's Whirlwind World Tour ends November 8. The entertainer is remaining coy on specifics, but has mentioned that her beloved horses will play a role in the ceremony.
"Who knows, I mean, probably riding in on some horses and riding out on some horses," she said. She added there will be more than just country in the air: "I think we want to have some kind of jazz music of some sort, who knows?"
Wilson and Hodges met through friends in Nashville and have been dating since 2021. They got engaged in February.