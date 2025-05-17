EXCLUSIVE: Carol Burnett, 92, 'Refuses to Retire' Despite $45Million Fortune — After We Revealed Shame of Her Quadriplegic Grandson Living In Homeless Shelter As She Revels in Riches

Comedy icon Carol Burnett is 92, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary funny gal refuses to retire and is still one of the hardest-working women in showbiz.

"Carol just loves being in show business – which is more pleasure than business to her," a source told us. "So she sees no reason to stop anytime soon."

Their declaration comes as we revealed her secret shame – her crippled grandson is trapped in a wheelchair and begging strangers for help despite her $45million fortune.

We exclusively told how the iconic comedian's grandson Zachary Carlson has taken to a GoFundMe and revealed he is living in a homeless shelter where he's been beaten up.