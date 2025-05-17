EXCLUSIVE: Carol Burnett, 92, 'Refuses to Retire' Despite $45Million Fortune — After We Revealed Shame of Her Quadriplegic Grandson Living In Homeless Shelter As She Revels in Riches
Comedy icon Carol Burnett is 92, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary funny gal refuses to retire and is still one of the hardest-working women in showbiz.
"Carol just loves being in show business – which is more pleasure than business to her," a source told us. "So she sees no reason to stop anytime soon."
Their declaration comes as we revealed her secret shame – her crippled grandson is trapped in a wheelchair and begging strangers for help despite her $45million fortune.
We exclusively told how the iconic comedian's grandson Zachary Carlson has taken to a GoFundMe and revealed he is living in a homeless shelter where he's been beaten up.
But in showbiz land, Burnett is still hailed a hero and Hollywood's hardest-working woman.
She became a household name hosting The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1978, is set to return for the second season of the hit Apple TV comedy series Palm Royale, rejoining a star-studded cast that includes funny females Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Laura Dern.
But that's only a little piece of what's on her plate – the slender laugh-maker also has a guest-starring role on the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, recently served as a host on TV's popular cinema-fest Turner Classic Movies, and is writing and co-producing another new series for Apple based on her own early days in New York City during the 1950s, when she was a struggling wannabe barely getting by on 18 bucks a week.
It's an amazingly busy schedule for a woman in her sunset years who insists she would have no problem staying home and keeping sharp by playing word games or watching old flicks.
"I can stay home and relax and do my crossword puzzles and Wordles, and watch TCM and be perfectly happy," she claims. "I only do work when I think I'm going to have a good time. It is my F-word – if it looks like it's going to be fun, I want to do it."
And a friend tells RadarOnline.com Burnett is thrilled she's still in demand at this golden stage of her life. – and brazenly "shrugging off" the scandal involving her grandson.
"Carol is like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – just when she thinks she's out, they pull her back in," an insider told us.
"She always thinks she should retire, then an offer comes up, and she says, okay, just one more time – but that's been going on for years."
"Carol is still having the time of her life."