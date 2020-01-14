Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anna Faris Has Been Engaged To Michael Barrett 'For A Long Time,' Allison Janney Says Actress' ex Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger last year.

Anna Faris has been preparing for a wedding with fiance Michael Barrett for a lot longer than people think.

Allison Janney confirmed her friend, the Scary Movie star, has been a fiancee for quite some time.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” Janney 60, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the lovebirds were believed to have gotten engaged back in November.

“They’ve been together long enough to know they’re right for each other,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Anna is very happy.” Sources informed the publication she was dropping hints “like crazy” for Barrett, 49, to ask for her hand in marriage.

But even after the romantic proposal, she kept quiet. Janney confessed she didn’t find out until she saw Faris, 43, wearing the ring.

“I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’” the Bombshell actress told US. “I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun.”

Faris and Barrett, 49, have come a long way since the early days of their relationship, which started just months after her marriage to Chris Pratt ended.

At the time, Radar exclusively reported she was reluctant to move forward with Barrett because she was “still not over Chris.”

Radar also learned Faris wasn’t a fan of her ex’s romance with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Anna is really downcast over how quickly things are moving between Chris and Katherine,” an insider told Radar at the time. “She can’t stand Katherine and the way they’ve been so public about their romance without even trying to spare her feelings.

But Faris’ feelings didn’t stop Pratt, 40, from marrying Schwarzenegger, 30. The pair exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony on June 8, 2019.

Now, Faris is planning her special day with Barrett, but it won’t be her first time down the aisle.

The House Bunny star was married to Ben Indra from 2004-2008 before her 2009 wedding to Pratt which ended in 2018.