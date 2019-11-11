Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wedding Bells! Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Engaged To Be Married Actress spotted with massive diamond ring earlier this month.

Wedding bells!

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett are engaged to be married, after just two years of dating each other!

“They’ve been together long enough to know they’re right for each other,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “Anna is very happy.”

The actress fueled rumors of an engagement after she was spotted out earlier this month wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

After two years of dating, Faris, 42, was ready to take the next step, as sources tell the site she was dropping hints “like crazy,” for Barrett, 49, to ask for her hand in marriage.

Third time’s a charm for Faris, who was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and Chris Pratt, 40, from 2009 to 2018.

Pratt and Faris share one child together, and earlier this year RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the couple took their son to a park with their respective significant others, Barrett and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

According to the insider, after Faris and cinematographer boyfriend joined Pratt and his then girlfriend to take Jack trick-or-treating, things took a turn for the worse in the former couple’s relationship.

“Anna was telling people that Chris and Katherine won’t last. This got back to Katherine, and let’s just say that Anna will not be getting a wedding invite!” the pal told Radar at the time.

Lo and behold, fast forward about a year the two have since tied the knot after he proposed following only 8 months of dating.

Faris and Barrett first started seeing each other in 2017 and are currently co-producing her next movie, Summer Madness, where she will be portraying two “very different” twin sisters.