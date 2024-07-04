The longtime pals — and comedic collaborators on The Carol Burnett Show — shared a tender embrace when Dick, 98, came to witness the 91-year-old funnylady leaving her palm prints in cement outside L.A.’s Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Entertainment legends Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke bid each other an emotional farewell after their recent reunion at Hollywood' s Walk of Fame — because the frail nonagenarians knew it might be their final goodbye, sources dished to RadarOnline.com .

“Both of them got a little misty when it was time to say goodbye,” a Tinseltown tipster tattled. “It was the first time that they had seen each other in a long time, and I heard she gripped his arm, looked at him a long while and told him to take care of himself. You could tell she meant it. It was written all over her face and in the tone of her voice.”

In June, Dick became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever by scoring a trophy for his guest appearance on Days of Our Lives. But the insider says “fit as a fiddle” Carol still helped her buddy stay standing by entwining her arm with his!

The spy sadly added, “It’s a terrible thing to think of not having either of these treasures at some point, but that’s just the reality of their ages.”