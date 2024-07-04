Final Farewell? Aging Ex-Costars Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett Were 'Misty-Eyed' After Emotional Reunion at Her Hollywood Ceremony
Entertainment legends Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke bid each other an emotional farewell after their recent reunion at Hollywood's Walk of Fame — because the frail nonagenarians knew it might be their final goodbye, sources dished to RadarOnline.com.
The longtime pals — and comedic collaborators on The Carol Burnett Show — shared a tender embrace when Dick, 98, came to witness the 91-year-old funnylady leaving her palm prints in cement outside L.A.’s Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.
“Both of them got a little misty when it was time to say goodbye,” a Tinseltown tipster tattled. “It was the first time that they had seen each other in a long time, and I heard she gripped his arm, looked at him a long while and told him to take care of himself. You could tell she meant it. It was written all over her face and in the tone of her voice.”
In June, Dick became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever by scoring a trophy for his guest appearance on Days of Our Lives. But the insider says “fit as a fiddle” Carol still helped her buddy stay standing by entwining her arm with his!
The spy sadly added, “It’s a terrible thing to think of not having either of these treasures at some point, but that’s just the reality of their ages.”
The stubborn Mary Poppins star is pushing his limits by continuing to rigorously work out — and suffered a bloodied nose after his solo car crash last year!
As RadarOnline.com reported, a spokesperson for the Malibu Police Department confirmed that Van Dyke was involved in a single-car accident on the morning of March 15, 2023. When cops arrived at the scene, they discovered the actor "bleeding from the nose and mouth” after his 2018 Lexus plowed into a gate when it slipped on the rain-soaked road.
Sources spilled that his younger wife Arlene, 52, put her foot down after the unsettling ordeal and took action by snatching his car keys — a move that caused friction between the couple.
“Dick’s gotten to the point where he needs to be taken off the road — for his own safety and the safety of others. Arlene is terrified if she doesn't take the keys away now, it may be too late!” an insider shared at the time, claiming that Van Dyke saw it differently. “Dick is chafing at Arlene’s concerns. He’s aware of his age, but he’s determined to maintain his independence.”
His old age hasn't stopped Van Dyke from plugging away on his career, as the actor has ignored his loved ones' warnings about slowing down in his elder years.
Van Dyke said that "everyone needs to butt out and leave him to enjoy the time he has left however he wants," a source snitched. After his car accident, Van Dyke joked, "All my friends are dead. I'm still having fun."