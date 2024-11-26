Caitlyn Jenner's Face Is Melting! How Former Olympian, 75, is a 'Total Sagging Mess' Behind Ultra-Photoshopped Snaps
Caitlyn Jenner is looking worse for wear after OD-ing on plastic surgery, and now she's planning on getting even more nips and tucks to try to undo the damage and turn back the clock, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The 75-year-old former Olympian, who transitioned in 2015, shares photos of herself on social media looking wrinkle-free – likely due to maxing out the photo filters.
But a recent, un-doctored snap shared by a fan exposes the truth about her sagging, heavily lined face and sources spilled she's mortified by the pic.
The insider shared: "She's wrinkled in all the wrong places and has all this excess skin hanging from her jaw and not much chin to speak of. She's just as appalled at seeing herself this way as everyone else, without the camouflaging filters."
But instead of accepting the natural effects of aging on her face, the reality star is keeping up with the Kardashians and rushing to the plastic surgeon's office to get even more work done!
While Jenner's rep blasts the nip/tuck talk as "fake news," the source dished: "Caitlyn has this image she wants to live up to and she's convinced that going under the knife again is the answer. A lot of people thought she should have left things alone years ago, but she didn't and now it's getting her down."
Jenner's case is "complicated” due to issues with gender confirmation surgery as well as general aging, Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, of bodysculptor.com told RadarOnline.com. Plus she's already had loads of work done, he said.
He continued: "It seems apparent that she's had a facelift, but it displays what we call a lateral sweep, which means too much side pull and not enough vertical pull. She has lost a strong jawline, likely as a consequence of possible hormone manipulation and aging. However, using a chin augmentation would give her a more masculine appearance, which she may be averse to having.
"She also seems to have had a rhinoplasty, because her nose appears very narrow", added the top doctor, who has not treated the decathlon champ. "While her upper eyebrows appear high, suggesting a brow forehead lift and/or upper eyelid lift, her lower eyelids appear untreated. I do believe she receives traditional fillers, especially in the lips, and Botox."
