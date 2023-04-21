Caitlyn Jenner's Beloved Mom Esther Passes Away At 96
Caitlyn Jenner's mom has passed away. RadarOnline.com has learned that Esther Jenner died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Caitlyn, 73, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media Friday.
The post featured a sweet photo of a smiling Caitlyn with her mom at her 95th birthday party.
"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully," Caitlyn wrote in the caption. "Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life."
"I will miss her tremendously," Caitlyn added. "She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom."
Fans supported Caitlyn with heartfelt messages, sending their condolences to the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
"She loved you for you! rest in peace mama Jenner!" read one fan's comment.
"So sorry to hear this. I have loved seeing your relationship with your mother over insta and your TV programmes. She was your greatest fan. Hugs. x," wrote another, who recalled Esther's time on the reality show.
After Caitlyn came out as transgender after years of filming alongside her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, the ex-athlete had her own reality tv show, I am Cait.
Esther was featured on the series, which aired from 2015 to 2016.
Despite her frequent appearances on I Am Cait, Esther made headlines in 2022 when she bashed the hit Hulu series The Kardashians.
"I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," Esther told the US Sun. "But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly."
"They're my blood. And my four step-grandchildren — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert — feel like they're mine, too
Caitlyn was noticeably absent from the revamped Hulu version of the long-running E! reality series — and it was revealed that she was not invited to join the show.
"I don't know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It's something we haven't even discussed," Esther said about her daughter being left out.
"We probably talk three or four times a week. I have to live with whatever decisions [she] makes and support [her] in whatever [she] chooses to do. I'm not in control," Esther continued on her relationship with Caitlyn.
Following the interview, a representative for Caitlyn claimed her mother was not of "sound mind."
"Caitlyn's 96-year-old mother is senile. She lives alone in a home," the rep told Page Six. "Caitlyn has 24/7 armed security at all times and has no fear for her safety. All comments related to the Kardashian and Jenner children are that woman's own opinion and were hurtful for Caitlyn to read about in the press."
Esther was Caitlyn's last living parent. Her death comes 22 years after the ex-Olympian's dad, William Hugh Jenner, passed away after a battle with cancer.
R.I.P.