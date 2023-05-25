Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Parents Ordered to Testify in Case of Missing Pennsylvania Woman Found Dead Last Month
The parents of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger were called to testify in the case of a missing Pennsylvania woman found dead last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger's parents, Michael and Maryann Kohberger, were ordered to testify this week in the case of Dana Smithers, 45, who went missing last year and was found dead on April 27 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
Smithers was last seen alive in May 2022, according to investigators, in the same county Bryan Kohberger was living before he moved across the country to attend Washington State University.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, and the county coroner has not yet determined Smithers’ cause of death, a source familiar with the case indicated that Kohberger is not currently suspected of being involved in the 45-year-old’s passing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger, 28, is currently awaiting trial on charges connected to the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13, 2022.
Kohberger is accused of stabbing the four victims to death in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home late last year, and he pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment on Monday during his arraignment hearing in a Latah County courthouse.
"Your honor, we are standing silent," the quadruple murder suspect’s attorney stated after the judge asked Kohberger to enter his plea.
The 28-year-old is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He faces either life in prison or the death penalty when his trial starts on October 2, 2023.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, in Scranton, Pennsylvania in connection to the quadruple murder committed more than one month earlier in Moscow, Idaho.
Investigators reportedly secured a warrant for Kohberger’s arrest after DNA found in the trash at the suspect’s home matched DNA found on the sheath of a knife left at the crime scene.
