EXCLUSIVE: The Torments Hidden in Emotional Letter Princess Diana Wrote Two Days After Doomed Wedding to Charles

The previously unseen letter, dated July 31, 1981, is part of Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection – a major auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and set to begin on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

It's an event featuring more than 200 historic items once belonging to the late Princess of Wales, including personal handwritten notes, iconic fashion pieces, and artifacts casting a harsh light on the early days of her life as a royal.

The letter, addressed to footman Mark Simpson, is a painfully intimate glimpse into Diana's world behind palace doors just after her fairy-tale wedding.

She wrote: "Dear Mark, I just wanted to thank you for all your kindness + patience you've showed towards me since I moved into B.P. My stay was made so much easier by your company as it was so terribly lonely + we had so many laughs for that I can't thank you enough. Do hope you were able to enjoy Wednesday + that you liked my dress?

"I'm off to Britainia tomorrow, what with all those men around. I will have to keep a watchful eye on Evelyn! The bad news is that I haven't eaten any cereal – sob. How am I going to cope without my bowls of cereal.... (smiley face.)

"A large thank you for being you — Much love, Diana.’

Sources close to the tragic royal – killed in a Paris car smash in 1997 – described the letter as "heart-wrenching."