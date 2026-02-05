Brooklyn Beckham Covers Up 'Dad' Tattoo in Latest Brutal Dig at Famous Family Weeks After Removing 'Mama's Boy' Inking

A source close to the wannabe chef said, "Brooklyn's had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone. There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body."

He has also covered up the tattoo on his chest, the words "mama's boy" over his heart, which was dedicated to Victoria, 51.

The words have been hidden within a sketch of his wife Nicola Peltz's bouquet from their wedding day, which comes after he vowed to "always choose" his other half.

He also has their wedding vows inked, which read: "Nicola, when you walked down the aisle, you took my breath away. You look so beautiful tonight and always.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you, I see my future, and it feels like a dream. You are my world, and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."