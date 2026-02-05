Your tip
Brooklyn Beckham Covers Up 'Dad' Tattoo in Latest Brutal Dig at Famous Family Weeks After Removing 'Mama's Boy' Inking

picture of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and David Beckham
Source: @brooklynbeckham/Instagram; MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has removed a tattoo tribute to his father after pledging allegiance to his wife, Nicola Peltz, in family feud.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham has dealt another blow to his estranged parents after brutally cutting ties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The nepo baby, 26, has covered up a tattoo tribute to his dad, David Beckham, months after doing likewise with an inkling dedicated to his mom, Victoria Beckham.

Erasing Dad From His Life

picture of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: @brooklynbeckham;Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham has now had the word 'dad' lasered off the tattoo on his arm.

His ruthless move has left David, 50, "heartbroken" according to reports, as the Inter Miami owner continues to digest Brooklyn's decision to distance himself from his own family.

An insider said: "David is obviously heartbroken over Brooklyn’s decision to cover up his tribute to him. It feels like a deep cut, even after everything that was said in his statement."

Brooklyn had an anchor on his arm with the word "dad" written in the middle, but new pictures show the tattoo has been covered up.

'There Is So Much Hurt and Pain'

picture of David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham's father, David, is said to have been left devastated after his son removed tattoo tribute to him.

A source close to the wannabe chef said, "Brooklyn's had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone. There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body."

He has also covered up the tattoo on his chest, the words "mama's boy" over his heart, which was dedicated to Victoria, 51.

The words have been hidden within a sketch of his wife Nicola Peltz's bouquet from their wedding day, which comes after he vowed to "always choose" his other half.

He also has their wedding vows inked, which read: "Nicola, when you walked down the aisle, you took my breath away. You look so beautiful tonight and always.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you, I see my future, and it feels like a dream. You are my world, and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

picture of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola peltz
Source: MEGA

The nepo baby has covered his body with tattoo tributes to his wife, Nicola.

As the rift between Brooklyn and his parents continues to widen, Nicola's father, Nelson, has said he wants his family to "stay the hell out of the press."

The 83-year-old billionaire continued: "I'll tell you my daughter’s great, my son-in-law, Brooklyn, is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

Nicola, 31, also deleted all traces of her in-laws from social media last month, notably removing a post which she shared to mark Victoria’s 50th birthday in 2024

The Beckhams have not issued a formal response to their son’s statement, or the rumored tell-all book that’s in the works, but David did say parents have to allow their kids to "make mistakes."

Victoria Beckham's Plea

picture of Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham is reportedly desperate to reconcile with her son, but Brooklyn has no interest in playing happy families.

Victoria is reportedly desperate to patch things up, although Brooklyn has made it clear he’s not interested.

A source said: "Victoria hates to think about her family being so divided, especially with it involving one of her children. Brooklyn's absence at David's 50th birthday party was noticeable, and she desperately wished he had been there.

"She's hoping Brooklyn will come around and see things for what they are. They've always been a close-knit family, and seeing how things are now has been devastating for Victoria and David."

