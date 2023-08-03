Britney Spears' First Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking... Again!

According to TMZ, court documents showed that Alexander was taken into custody by Tennessee authorities around 10:30 AM on Wednesday.

While the arrest record revealed that he was charged with alleged stalking, it was unknown whether he was given bail. Additional information, such as an upcoming court date, is also unavailable at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.