Britney Spears' Mom 'Thrilled' to Be Back on 'Good Terms' With Pop Star, Urging Reconciliation With Estranged Sister

"Lynne is thrilled to be back on good terms with Britney. She's working overtime to rebuild trust between them and move forward in a positive direction," an insider revealed.

It's now inching toward two years since the Gimme More singer's longtime conservatorship was terminated by a judge after she griped about father Jamie having been handed the reins over her life, finances, and medical decisions.

Britney was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after having a public breakdown.