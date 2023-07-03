Britney Spears' Mom 'Thrilled' to Be Back on 'Good Terms' With Pop Star, Urging Reconciliation With Estranged Sister
Britney Spears had a fractured relationship with mom Lynne for years, but the pop star told fans "time heals all wounds."
RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Lynne is overjoyed they patched up their bond after Britney's conservatorship drama drew a massive wedge in the famous family.
"Lynne is thrilled to be back on good terms with Britney. She's working overtime to rebuild trust between them and move forward in a positive direction," an insider revealed.
It's now inching toward two years since the Gimme More singer's longtime conservatorship was terminated by a judge after she griped about father Jamie having been handed the reins over her life, finances, and medical decisions.
Britney was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after having a public breakdown.
The Grammy-winner had blasted Lynne in a social media post back in 2021, accusing her mom of being the one who gave dad Jamie "the idea" about the conservatorship.
Insiders said the fresh truce has Lynne hopeful she can help reestablish the bond between Britney and sibling Jamie Lynn after the Circus hitmaker recently visited her little sister on set.
- Britney Spears’ Dad Demands Whistleblower Who Accused Him of Wiretapping Pop Star’s Bedroom Turn Over Alleged Evidence
- Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Denies He's Moving Sons to Hawaii to Exploit Child Support Loophole
- Video Shocker: Britney Spears Drug Nightmare Takes New Twist as Journalist Doubles Down on Claim K-Fed Accused Pop Star of Abusing Meth
"My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" Britney shared in an update with fans. "And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has learned that some in the singer's inner circle fear Lynne is moving too fast to fix broken ties. Representatives for Britney were reached for comment.
"The ultimate fear is the family winds up weaseling their way back into Britney's life again and calling the shots like they did before with everything — including her wallet."