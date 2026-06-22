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Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears Drops Baby Bombshell in Latest Bizarre Social Media Post — After Reuniting With Estranged Sons

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears opened up about her dreams of becoming a mom again in a social media post marking Father's Day.

June 22 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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Britney Spears opened up about her dreams of one day being a mom again, months after reconnecting with her two sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The troubled singer went public with her baby hopes during a social media post to mark Father's Day.

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'Hoping One Day I Can Have Another Baby'

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picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears is already mom to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

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The Toxic star, 44, previously became pregnant in 2022, shortly after marrying Sam Asghari. Sadly, the couple later lost their baby. But that doesn’t seem to have ended Spears' bid to become a mother for the third time.

She wrote on Instagram: "It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings, music is said to be the speech of angels. I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby."

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Baby Heartache

picture of Britney Spears and Sam Asghar
Source: MEGA

Spears fell pregnant with former husband Sam Asghari, but she lost the baby.

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As Radar reported back in 2022, Britney confirmed her pregnancy shortly before tragedy struck.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent," Spears and Asghari said in a statement at the time. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," the statement continued. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The couple separated a year later and went on to officially divorce.

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Sons Encouraged Spears to Go to Rehab After DUI Arrest

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The singer's rehab stint was sparked by her sons' pleas to get help, an insider claimed.

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Spears has also endured a rollercoaster relationship with her two sons — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. However, after years of estrangement, they are said to have reconciled, and they reportedly helped convince her to agree to a stint in rehab after her DUI arrest in March.

A source previously told Page Six: "They’re the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm...It was like: 'Mom, you have to go (to rehab) if you want us coming around,' and that was all the incentive she needed."

"She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardized if she didn’t go," added the source. "So she made the right move and they say she seems happy about it."

Spears checked into a rehab clinic in April and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with the DUI incident. She was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day of jail, credited as time served, as part of her plea deal.

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picture of Britney Spears and Lynne Spears
Source: MEGA

Lynne Spears refuses to give up on her daughter, according to a source.

RadarOnline.com recently exposed details on Spears' relationship with her own mom, Lynne, who refuses to give up on her erratic daughter – even after she blabbed her most painful secret.

Shockingly, when cops stopped the pop star for DUI, Britney blurted out that her mother once killed someone without facing any consequences.

"The fact that Britney shared that story about Lynne's accident shows how much bitterness she's still got towards her mom," said a source. "But Lynne isn't holding a grudge. Of course, she was embarrassed and upset that Britney brought it up, and to the cops no less."

"Now people are shining a light on the most tragic situation she's ever faced, and that hurts," the source continued. "But more than anything she's worried sick about Britney. She'd do anything to save her."

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