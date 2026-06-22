Britney Spears Drops Baby Bombshell in Latest Bizarre Social Media Post — After Reuniting With Estranged Sons

Spears has also endured a rollercoaster relationship with her two sons — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. However, after years of estrangement, they are said to have reconciled, and they reportedly helped convince her to agree to a stint in rehab after her DUI arrest in March.

A source previously told Page Six: "They’re the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm...It was like: 'Mom, you have to go (to rehab) if you want us coming around,' and that was all the incentive she needed."

"She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardized if she didn’t go," added the source. "So she made the right move and they say she seems happy about it."

Spears checked into a rehab clinic in April and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with the DUI incident. She was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day of jail, credited as time served, as part of her plea deal.