Brian Wilson's Heartbreakingly Gentle Dying Days Revealed — Along With His Final Ever Public Playlist
Brian Wilson's final days on this earth have been revealed, including his last public playlist, which included songs from his band, The Beach Boys, as well as The Beatles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic singer died on June 11 at the age of 82, following his battle with dementia, as a "confused" Wilson struggled to remember the names of his children.
Details Of Wilson's Dying Days
Writer Jason Fine of Rolling Stone was able to spend some time with Wilson in March 2025, recalling how they did everything from watching music documentaries and Lakers games to relaxing in the backyard "while his kids swam in the pool or did homework at the kitchen table." Fine also enjoyed watching the Wouldn't It Be Nice hitmaker toss a chew toy back and forth so that his black poodle, Jet, would retrieve it.
Wilson's last days also involved "drives down to Malibu for seafood and milkshakes at Paradise Cove," and also gathering a "group of Brian’s close friends for a dinner of ribeye steaks and crème brûlée at Musso & Frank in Hollywood."
However, Fine also noted Wilson wasn't looking his best during their last few hangouts, as the performer "looked gaunt and pale but still boyish, his silver hair slicked back and his clear blue eyes shining."
Wilson's Impact On The Public
At one point, the duo found themselves listening to music together, as Fine recalled Wilson calling out songs he wanted to hear, including The Ronettes' classic single, Be My Baby, a song the legendary singer listened to "at least 100,000 times." They also jammed out to other iconic artists like the Bee Gees, The Rolling Stones, and, of course, The Beach Boys.
According to Fine, Wilson was never aware of how much his music meant to people, as he once said: "I hope they like my music, but I’ll never really know."
He later said: "I know people dig my music... It gives off a lot of hope and a lot of love. People need more positive vibrations in their lives, just like I do."
Wilson's Final Public List Revealed
The following was Wilson's final public playlist:
The Ronettes, Be My Baby
George Harrison, My Sweet Lord
The Rolling Stones, My Obsession
Bee Gees, Too Much Heaven
The Ronettes, Baby, I Love You
The Beach Boys, The Night Was So Young
Elton John, Someone Saved My Life Tonight
The Beatles, Strawberry Fields Forever
The Beach Boys, Please Let Me Wonder
Chuck Berry, Johnny B. Goode
The Beach Boys, Mt. Vernon & Fairway
Creedence Clearwater Revival, Proud Mary
Bob Dylan, Mr. Tambourine Man
Dennis Wilson, Pacific Ocean Blues
Buddy Holly, Rave On
The Crystals, Then He Kissed Me
The Beach Boys, It’s OK
A Battle With Dementia
Wilson battled dementia in his final days, and he was placed under round-the-clock care. The California Girls singer's family had filed a petition in February 2024 to place Wilson under a conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years, Melinda, one month before.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the conservatorship required: "Three full-time caregivers living at his house," as he was not allowed to live "anywhere other than his residence."
A lawyer appointed by the court to speak to the rocker at the time concluded in his assessment Wilson was "well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him."
Wilson had seven children.
According to another reporter at the time, Wilson was "impossible" to interview and "was a fragile man to be around."