Brian Wilson's Heartbreakingly Gentle Dying Days Revealed — Along With His Final Ever Public Playlist

Writer Jason Fine of Rolling Stone was able to spend some time with Wilson in March 2025, recalling how they did everything from watching music documentaries and Lakers games to relaxing in the backyard "while his kids swam in the pool or did homework at the kitchen table." Fine also enjoyed watching the Wouldn't It Be Nice hitmaker toss a chew toy back and forth so that his black poodle, Jet, would retrieve it.

Wilson's last days also involved "drives down to Malibu for seafood and milkshakes at Paradise Cove," and also gathering a "group of Brian’s close friends for a dinner of ribeye steaks and crème brûlée at Musso & Frank in Hollywood."

However, Fine also noted Wilson wasn't looking his best during their last few hangouts, as the performer "looked gaunt and pale but still boyish, his silver hair slicked back and his clear blue eyes shining."