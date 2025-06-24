Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson's Heartbreakingly Gentle Dying Days Revealed — Along With His Final Ever Public Playlist

Photo of Brian Wilson
Source: MEGA

Brian Wilson's final days were filled with plenty of music and thoughts about the impact he made.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brian Wilson's final days on this earth have been revealed, including his last public playlist, which included songs from his band, The Beach Boys, as well as The Beatles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The iconic singer died on June 11 at the age of 82, following his battle with dementia, as a "confused" Wilson struggled to remember the names of his children.

Article continues below advertisement

Details Of Wilson's Dying Days

wilson
Source: MEGA

Wilson enjoyed documentaries and Lakers games during his final days alive.

Writer Jason Fine of Rolling Stone was able to spend some time with Wilson in March 2025, recalling how they did everything from watching music documentaries and Lakers games to relaxing in the backyard "while his kids swam in the pool or did homework at the kitchen table." Fine also enjoyed watching the Wouldn't It Be Nice hitmaker toss a chew toy back and forth so that his black poodle, Jet, would retrieve it.

Wilson's last days also involved "drives down to Malibu for seafood and milkshakes at Paradise Cove," and also gathering a "group of Brian’s close friends for a dinner of ribeye steaks and crème brûlée at Musso & Frank in Hollywood."

However, Fine also noted Wilson wasn't looking his best during their last few hangouts, as the performer "looked gaunt and pale but still boyish, his silver hair slicked back and his clear blue eyes shining."

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson's Impact On The Public

brian wilson family nightmare dad sadistic torturing stole fortune
Source: MEGA

The Beach Boys singer also enjoyed plenty of music, including listening to tunes from his band.

At one point, the duo found themselves listening to music together, as Fine recalled Wilson calling out songs he wanted to hear, including The Ronettes' classic single, Be My Baby, a song the legendary singer listened to "at least 100,000 times." They also jammed out to other iconic artists like the Bee Gees, The Rolling Stones, and, of course, The Beach Boys.

According to Fine, Wilson was never aware of how much his music meant to people, as he once said: "I hope they like my music, but I’ll never really know."

He later said: "I know people dig my music... It gives off a lot of hope and a lot of love. People need more positive vibrations in their lives, just like I do."

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson's Final Public List Revealed

brian wilson family nightmare dad sadistic torturing stole fortune
Source: @brianwilsonlive/Instagram

The music star battled dementia.

The following was Wilson's final public playlist:

The Ronettes, Be My Baby

George Harrison, My Sweet Lord

The Rolling Stones, My Obsession

Bee Gees, Too Much Heaven

The Ronettes, Baby, I Love You

The Beach Boys, The Night Was So Young

Elton John, Someone Saved My Life Tonight

The Beatles, Strawberry Fields Forever

The Beach Boys, Please Let Me Wonder

Chuck Berry, Johnny B. Goode

The Beach Boys, Mt. Vernon & Fairway

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Proud Mary

Bob Dylan, Mr. Tambourine Man

Dennis Wilson, Pacific Ocean Blues

Buddy Holly, Rave On

The Crystals, Then He Kissed Me

The Beach Boys, It’s OK

Article continues below advertisement

A Battle With Dementia

Photo of Brian Wilson
Source: MEGA

Wilson died on June 11 at the age of 82.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ronnie McDowell

Huge Update on Stricken Country Music Hero As He's Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke Scare

photo of John Stamos and Bobby Sherman

John Stamos Cries Over Bobby Sherman and Shares Heartbreaking Photo After Teen Idol's Death At Age 81 Following Cancer Battle

Wilson battled dementia in his final days, and he was placed under round-the-clock care. The California Girls singer's family had filed a petition in February 2024 to place Wilson under a conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years, Melinda, one month before.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the conservatorship required: "Three full-time caregivers living at his house," as he was not allowed to live "anywhere other than his residence."

A lawyer appointed by the court to speak to the rocker at the time concluded in his assessment Wilson was "well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him."

Wilson had seven children.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

According to another reporter at the time, Wilson was "impossible" to interview and "was a fragile man to be around."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.