How Brian Wilson Narrowly Dodged Bloodbath Death at Hands of Demented Charles Manson — After Psycho's Music Failure Fueled Nightmarish Kill Spree

Wilson, who was 82 when died on June 11, was introduced to serial killer in 1968, after his drug-taking bandmate brother Dennis Wilson began associating with his followers, known as the Manson Family.

Experts believe Manson’s failed music career led him to order the 1969 slaughter of nine people — including actress Sharon Tate, the pregnant wife of acclaimed director Roman Polanski.

But a year earlier, Manson and some of his girls moved into Dennis’ Los Angeles pad for LSD-fueled parties — and the wild-eyed maniac convinced the drummer to give him a shot inside Brian’s home recording studio.