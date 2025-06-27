EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Brian Wilson's Full, Horrifying Autopsy — Laying Bare the Litany of Illnesses That Crippled Tormented Beach Boys Genius Until His Last Breath

The 82-year-old "simply stopped breathing" amid a battle with multiple infections and chronic illnesses, officials say.

Documents seen by RadarOnline.com say the official cause of death is listed as respiratory arrest — a condition in which the heart keeps beating but the lungs stop working, making it impossible to take in oxygen.

Sepsis and cystitis, both linked to infections, were also noted as contributing factors.

The document also listed a range of associated health problems including a neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease.