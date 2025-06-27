Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Brian Wilson's Full, Horrifying Autopsy — Laying Bare the Litany of Illnesses That Crippled Tormented Beach Boys Genius Until His Last Breath

Brian Wilson's autopsy has revealed the Beach Boys legend died from a respiratory arrest after a series of health issues.

June 27 2025, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

Beach Boys hero Brian Wilson died from a respiratory arrest after a series of health issues.

RadarOnline.com can reveal full details from the iconic singer's autopsy following his death earlier this month.

'Simply Stopped Breathing'

Sepsis and cystitis were also linked to Wilson's death.

The 82-year-old "simply stopped breathing" amid a battle with multiple infections and chronic illnesses, officials say.

Documents seen by RadarOnline.com say the official cause of death is listed as respiratory arrest — a condition in which the heart keeps beating but the lungs stop working, making it impossible to take in oxygen.

Sepsis and cystitis, both linked to infections, were also noted as contributing factors.

The document also listed a range of associated health problems including a neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease.

Dementia Battle

Wilson's family filed for a conservatorship to manage his affairs after his mind started to fade.

Wilson's family had previously revealed he was suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder" — a degenerative illness similar to dementia — which left him "unable to properly provide for his [...] personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," according to court docs.

After being diagnosed, Wilson's family filed for a conservatorship to manage his affairs.

A judge granted the petition after ruling there was "clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary."

'He Became Difficult To Understand'

The Beach Boys legend's health deteriorated to such an extent he became difficult to understand, according to his lawyer.

His longtime representatives Jean Sievers and LeeAnn Hard were appointed to oversee his care and consult his children on all major healthcare decisions.

Wilson's lawyer said he had become "most difficult to understand," and the judge concluded "the conservatee lacks the capacity to make his own healthcare decisions."

The heartbreaking update comes after his family announced his passing, writing: "They were heartbroken and asking for privacy during this difficult time."

Wilson co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 and led the band during its early chart-topping years, before the group famously imploded amid personal and creative tensions

He created the band with his brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love and their friend Al Jardine.

Wilson formed the Beach Boys in 1961 and led the band during their early chart-topping years,

The original name of the group was the Pendletones, and they exploded onto the scene with their 1961 song Surfin', written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love.

Over the course of the 1960s the group became one of the most beloved in America, releasing albums like Surfin' Safari, Surfin' U.S.A. and Surfer Girl.

Their 1966 hit God Only Knows was branded "the greatest song ever written" by The Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

Wilson with his late wife Melinda Ledbetter, who passed away in January 2024.

Along with their pioneering musical style, the band also conjured up an intoxicating image of a carefree California lifestyle of sunshine, palm trees and sea air.

His final performance was in Michigan in July 2022, where he closed out a summer tour by playing hits like Surfin' USA — a track that helped propel the Beach Boys into international stardom.

In a statement on his official website, Wilson’s family said: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now.

"Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

