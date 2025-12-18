EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Deadliest Zipcode! Brentwood's Bloody Past Resurfaces With Shocking Murders of Rob Reiner & Wife After Marilyn Monroe Mystery Death and Nicole Brown Simpson's Slaughter

Just around the corner from the Reiners' mansion was the former estate of O.J. Simpson. The former NFL star was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend Ron Goldman in connection with their bloody June 1994 murders at her condo on Brentwood's famed Bundy Drive.

Simpson was later found liable for the duo's deaths at a 1995 civil trial and ordered to pay $33million in damages to the families, which he never did.

Not far from where Nicole lived is the home of the late Monroe. The silver screen bombshell was found dead in her bed on August 4, 1962, after a barbiturate overdose.

Numerous books over the years have claimed that then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy came to her home that evening to retrieve a diary the movie goddess kept that included details about their alleged affair, as well as Monroe's previous affair with his brother, then President John F. Kennedy.

The two reportedly got into a violent argument that left Monroe distraught and feeling that she was "passed around like a piece of meat."

While Monroe's death was ruled a probable suicide, there have been conspiracy claims, including murder, about how she actually died on that fateful night at her Brentwood home.