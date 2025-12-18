EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Deadliest Zipcode! Brentwood's Bloody Past Resurfaces With Shocking Murders of Rob Reiner & Wife After Marilyn Monroe Mystery Death and Nicole Brown Simpson's Slaughter
Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
While Los Angeles is filled with wealthy enclaves that A-listers call home, no town has had more notorious tragedies than upscale Brentwood.
From Marilyn Monroe's apparent suicide in her home, to Nicole Brown Simpson and now Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's brutal and bloody murders, top real estate lawyers and psychologists exclusively tell RadarOnline.com why Brentwood is ground zero for so much celebrity misfortune.
'Conflicts and Tragedies Are Louder' in Brentwood
"Brentwood’s association with some of the most infamous crimes might be partly because it is a small area where all extreme wealth and fame are concentrated, and people are often distanced from the average community," says real estate lawyer David Cohen.
"Money and power can draw both danger and scrutiny, and the intense public interest in celebrities makes conflicts or tragedies louder."
He notes: "Furthermore, the access to drugs, high-pressure surroundings, and sometimes unbridled egos can all be treated as factors that contribute to the emergence of personal disputes or mental health problems in ways that would not be possible in less fashionable places."
Brentwood Attracts Residents Who Are 'Very Troubled'
Unlike such other posh areas as Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Encino, and other pricey hamlets favored by stars, Brentwood attracts a particular type of resident.
"As a psychologist and attorney, I can attest to the fact that the Brentwood area has the most active Hollywood celebrities. There is also a tendency for Brentwood to favor younger couples and families with younger teens and adult children who are sometimes very troubled," Dr. Jean Cirillo reveals.
"Other areas of Hollywood, such as Beverly Hills, tend to attract people who value privacy, are active, and therefore tend to experience less drama in their lives."
Rob Reiner's Longtime Dream Home Became House of Death
Rob and Michele's gruesome murders, allegedly at the hands of their troubled son, Nick, 32, came after the former screenwriter battled drug addiction and behavioral issues for years.
Nick lived in the guest house of the Brentwood mansion that the Reiners purchased in 1991. The couple was found slaughtered in their beds on Sunday, December 14, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office determining their cause of death was from "multiple sharp force injuries."
Nick was arrested later that evening and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.
Blonde Bombshell's Brentwood Death
Just around the corner from the Reiners' mansion was the former estate of O.J. Simpson. The former NFL star was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend Ron Goldman in connection with their bloody June 1994 murders at her condo on Brentwood's famed Bundy Drive.
Simpson was later found liable for the duo's deaths at a 1995 civil trial and ordered to pay $33million in damages to the families, which he never did.
Not far from where Nicole lived is the home of the late Monroe. The silver screen bombshell was found dead in her bed on August 4, 1962, after a barbiturate overdose.
Numerous books over the years have claimed that then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy came to her home that evening to retrieve a diary the movie goddess kept that included details about their alleged affair, as well as Monroe's previous affair with his brother, then President John F. Kennedy.
The two reportedly got into a violent argument that left Monroe distraught and feeling that she was "passed around like a piece of meat."
While Monroe's death was ruled a probable suicide, there have been conspiracy claims, including murder, about how she actually died on that fateful night at her Brentwood home.