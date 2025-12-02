Marilyn Monroe's Final Terror: Hollywood Icon 'Screamed for Help' as Kennedy Brother 'Held a Pillow Over Her' While Frantically Searching For Her Diary Full of 'Political Secrets'

Patterson begins the passage by writing how then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover received a report on July 13, 1962, naming Monroe as a "security matter" and a possible "Communist." Days after the report, then-Attorney General Kennedy "stopped taking" Monroe's calls following their torrid affair.

Monroe was left furious by the "sudden cold shoulder – so reminiscent of what happened recently with Jack," Patterson writes, referring to how RFK's brother, John F. Kennedy, cut off his brief affair with the movie star months earlier.

After trying to reach RFK on his private phone line, his home phone, and at the Justice Department, Monroe was livid about his ghosting.

Patterson writes Monroe went on to tell her friend, director Bob Slatzer, that if RFK kept "ignoring" her, "I might just hold a press conference. I've certainly got a lot to say!"