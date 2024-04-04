Bradley Cooper's Friend Fear His Workaholic Ways Will Ruin Gigi Hadid Relationship: Report
Brooding Bradley Cooper is licking his wounds after his latest Oscars loss — and the failure may doom the filmmaker's romance with model Gigi Hadid, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Friends reportedly fear Cooper falling short at the Oscars could mean the end of his relationship with Hadid, 28.
Cooper, 49, can't give up his workaholic ways as he strives to be recognized on the awards circuit —and the unhappy Silver Linings Playbook star's obsession may torpedo his six-month romance with the model, tipsters tattle.
"Bradley is the unluckiest guy in Hollywood," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "He can make outrageous movies like A Star is Born, Joker and Maestro, but he's not converting that into trophies."
The 12-time nominee reportedly hit rock bottom emotionally when his losing streak continued this year, sources claimed.
The screen stud's Maestro — a biopic of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein, which secured him nods for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay — didn't earn him a single statue!
The earnest perfectionist spent six years on the project he directed, co-produced and starred in — but was blasted by critics for using a prosthetic nose to mimic the legendary music man's honker and appearing desperate for validation!
"People on social media were openly ridiculing him," a source confided. Meanwhile, the mole-blabbed Hadid has an "utter distaste for the Hollywood rat race" her man so loves.
"She lives in a different world — the real world!" the tipster squealed. "She would be a lot better off with somebody who is as down to earth as she is."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cooper and Hadid's reps for comment.
Cooper's workaholic tendencies may not be the only issue in his relationship with Hadid.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cooper's close relationship with his mom, Gloria Campano, was said to be causing "tension" between him and the supermodel.
Campano has reportedly become an unexpected third wheel in the relationship — and even walked the red carpet with her son at the Oscars instead of Hadid!
While Hadid initially embraced Cooper's close relationship with her mom, sources said her "constant presence" was starting to weigh on the model.
"Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings," an insider told the National Enquirer. "While he's made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life, her interference is causing tension in the romance."