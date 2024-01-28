Bradley Cooper's Mom Causing 'Tension' in His Relationship With Gigi Hadid: Report
Bradley Cooper is reportedly causing issues in his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid by spending too much time with his mom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, sources claimed Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, has become an unexpected third wheel thanks to the actor dragging her along everywhere the couple goes!
While Hadid, 28, initially embraced the oddball family dynamic, insiders reveal that the "constant presence" of Cooper's mom is starting to drag her down!
"Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
"While he's made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life, her interference is causing tension in the romance," the source added.
The situation allegedly reached a breaking point last month at the Golden Globes, where the Maestro star surprised Hadid by inviting both of his favorite ladies as his double date. Cooper previously brought his mom as his date to the 2022 and 2019 Academy Awards.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"While Gigi anticipated a private dinner after the awards ceremony, Gloria joined them once again, causing frustration for her," a friend revealed.
"He makes it explicitly clear to his partners that Gloria will always be the most significant presence in his life, but as his relationship with Gigi deepens, the constant presence of his mother has become a point of contention!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cooper and Hadid's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Silver Linings Playbook actor and model began dating back in October 2023. While Hadid and Compano battle over who's Cooper's leading lady, his mom is not the only woman from his life causing tension in his new relationship.
Shortly before Cooper and Hadid were romantically linked, the actor was said to be "plotting" how to get back together with his ex, Irina Shayk, who he shares one daughter with.
While Shayk, 38, was spotted spending quality time with freshly-divorced retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, she reportedly did not take news of Cooper moving on with much younger Hadid well.
Back in October, insiders close to the 38-year-old dished, "Irina is not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger."
Cooper, who recently celebrated his 49th birthday, is two decades older than 28-year-old Hadid.