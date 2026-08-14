EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Health Check Led to His Decision to Return to Drinking'

Pitt attended Alcoholics Anonymous and replaced alcohol with "cranberry juice and fizzy water," but has now disclosed that he gradually began drinking again and believes he can consume alcohol in moderation.

Pitt said: "I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon."

He also told Esquire he now drinks "in a more restrained manner", adding that experimenting with his limits had sometimes convinced him to pull back.

The movie star, who is now said to be largely estranged from the six children he shared with Jolie, said: "I got overconfident a couple times, went, 'Yep, nope, not good for me.' Not in big quantities."

He noted he can "have a few" glasses of wine but added: "I have to be professional about it."