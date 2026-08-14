Palace Insiders Fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will 'Make a Move' on 'Vulnerable' King Charles While Queen Camilla Is Away on Vacation
Aug. 14 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly found their way back into King Charles III's good graces, palace insiders fear the pair is poised to "make a move" to cement their place back inside the royal fold while Queen Camilla is conveniently out of town, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Sussexes already scored a July reunion with the king, and now insiders are worried they could take advantage of the "vulnerable" monarch's soft spot for his son.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Realize Popularity Came From Royal Family
"If their businesses had succeeded, if her podcast had succeeded, if her TV show or her Netflix deal had succeeded, they would not even be considering this. They're desperate," royal insider Rob Shuter explained on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast about the timing of Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, allegedly wanting to get back into the royal fold.
Saying the pair have watched their post-Megxit dreams in the U.S. crumble around them, Shuter spilled, "She has realized, Harry has realized, that the only thing that makes them interesting is their association with the royal family."
King Charles 'Wants to Believe the Best' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"It's not if this is going to happen; it's when it's going to happen," Shuter stated, adding that multiple royal sources have told him about the Sussexes' move to get back into the royal family.
The way in is through Charles, as the former Hollywood publicist points out, "He's their biggest supporter. He's the one that's the biggest softie around them. The king really wants to believe the best of them."
This comes after Harry and Meghan spent years following their 2020 exit from royal duties publicly calling out the royal family with allegations of racism and mistreatment.
"Even though they keep biting him, even though they keep betraying him. Even though they keep pushing back, he wants to believe them. I know this from all my sources in the palace," Shuter noted of Charles' alleged refusal to abandon hopes of healing his fractured family.
King Charles Is 'Vulnerable' Without Queen Camilla Present
Charles had Camilla firmly by his side during their reconciliation tea with the Sussexes at Highgrove House on July 10, which marked the first time the monarch had seen Markle and the couple's two children since 2022.
While Camilla has reportedly been keeping a keen eye on the couple's motives, Shuter claimed the queen is currently vacationing in Greece with friends while Charles is alone at Balmoral in Scotland.
"Palace insiders think this is the week that they might make a move because he's very vulnerable because the queen's not there to stop it," the It Started With a Whisper author claimed to Callahan.
'The King Wants Peace'
Shuter believes Harry and Markle will "appeal to his better angels" rather than his "ego," as "the king wants peace," and all they need to do is admit they made "mistakes" with Megxit without giving an all-out apology.
"They're never going to apologize for calling them racists. They're never going to apologize for some of the awful accusations we saw in the book and on the Oprah Winfrey interview," Shuter theorized. "But they will apologize for where we are and where we've gotten to."