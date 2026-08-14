Palace Insiders Fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will 'Make a Move' on 'Vulnerable' King Charles While Queen Camilla Is Away on Vacation

"It's not if this is going to happen; it's when it's going to happen," Shuter stated, adding that multiple royal sources have told him about the Sussexes' move to get back into the royal family.

The way in is through Charles, as the former Hollywood publicist points out, "He's their biggest supporter. He's the one that's the biggest softie around them. The king really wants to believe the best of them."

This comes after Harry and Meghan spent years following their 2020 exit from royal duties publicly calling out the royal family with allegations of racism and mistreatment.

"Even though they keep biting him, even though they keep betraying him. Even though they keep pushing back, he wants to believe them. I know this from all my sources in the palace," Shuter noted of Charles' alleged refusal to abandon hopes of healing his fractured family.