Brad Pitt's Shocking Wimbledon Appearance Sparks Facelift Rumors
Brad Pitt has sparked rumors he went under the knife and spent over $100,000 on a facelift, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pitt has been one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs for decades — but the 60-year-old award-winning actor has seemingly turned into a real-life Benjamin Button, aging in reverse.
London-based physician Jonny Betteridge, who describes himself as an "aesthetics doctor" and has not worked on the actor, shared his opinion on Pitt's age-defying appearance in a TikTok video, which has racked up over 1.3 million views and over 101,000 likes in a matter of days.
Betteridge begins the video with photos of the Fight Club star from the 2020 Academy Awards when he was "showing the normal signs of aging."
The physician proceeds to note the actor's "deep static lines, volume loss to the eye and mid-face area and some skin laxity to the lower face."
After explaining the biological reasoning behind the signs of aging, Betteridge compared Pitt's 2020 look to the youthful glow he sported at Wimbledon last year.
Upon closer inspection of photos of Pitt, the TikTok creator emphasized the drastically different appearance of the actor's jaw in a side profile view.
"You can see the change in the lower face contour is really impressive and you can tell this is related to a facelift by looking for this scar," Betteridge explained.
Betteridge pointed to Pitt's ear, which he claimed has the "classic appearance of a facelift scar."
"During the procedure, the skin around it is raised which can change the shape and position of the earlobes," the aesthetic doctor added. "He's almost gone back in time to how his face looked in the early 2000s which is also ironic because he did play Benjamin Button."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In addition to the alleged "facelift scar," Betteridge addressed other changes to Pitt's face that have led him to believe he's had work done recently.
"There's three years difference between these photos and it's obvious to see the changes around the mid and lower face," the doctor said while side-by-side images of the actor appeared on screen, highlighting the absence of fine lines and deep wrinkles.
"I think he looks seriously good for this transformation, it's a great example of surgery done well," Betteridge said as he gave Pitt's alleged cosmetic work his stamp of approval.