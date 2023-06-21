Teresa Giudice or Catwoman? 'RHONJ' Looks Totally Unrecognizable as Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Caused Shocking New Look

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's shocking transformation has ignited a social media firestorm with fans wondering if she was the victim of a botched plastic surgery procedure, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 51-year-old reality star looked unrecognizable in a recent Instagram post showing a close-up of her surgically altered face that appeared so swollen her right eyeball was barely visible, and her cheekbones seemed as if they endured 12 rounds with Mike Tyson.

“What is wrong with her face????” one troll asked while another said, “One eye has gone to the grocery store, the other is coming back with the groceries.”