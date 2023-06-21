Teresa Giudice or Catwoman? 'RHONJ' Looks Totally Unrecognizable as Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Caused Shocking New Look
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's shocking transformation has ignited a social media firestorm with fans wondering if she was the victim of a botched plastic surgery procedure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old reality star looked unrecognizable in a recent Instagram post showing a close-up of her surgically altered face that appeared so swollen her right eyeball was barely visible, and her cheekbones seemed as if they endured 12 rounds with Mike Tyson.
“What is wrong with her face????” one troll asked while another said, “One eye has gone to the grocery store, the other is coming back with the groceries.”
One fan thought Giudice, who filmed herself taking an innocent morning stroll with her husband, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, was having an allergic reaction.
“Someone please give her some Benadryl. Looks like she had an allergic reaction to fish.”
RadarOnline.com contacted renowned plastic surgeons Dr. Anthony Youn and Dr. Otto J. Placik — who have not worked on the reality star. They analyzed several before and after photographs of the reality star and concluded Giudice is not morphing into Jocelyn Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite known as "Catwoman." Well, not yet.
“Teresa looks quite different!” Dr. Youn told RadarOnline.com.
“It appears that she's undergone a lot of plastic surgery, including a browlift to elevate her brows - also apparent due to her hairline being moved back, a facelift to tighten her lower face and jawline, cheek fillers to plump and lift her cheeks, and lip fillers causing her lips to look plump,” said Dr. Youn, who determined the possible procedures seemed recent.
When asked if Giudice’s face is on the verge of replicating Catwoman, he said: “I doubt it, as that would necessitate a ton more surgery.”
Dr. Placik told RadarOnline.com he thinks a plastic surgeon has taken a scalpel to Giudice’s face over the past six months.
“It seems also quite likely that she intermittently uses lip fillers and Botox-like agents due to alterations in facial appearance. She could have alternatively had injectable fillers to cheeks,” he stated.
“Of course, she could have used filters so it's difficult to say but generally speaking, her brows seem lower, and hairline seem lower, and her forehead appears shorter, which all comes down to a possible forehead lift.”
When ask if Giudice’s face is transforming into Catwoman he warned: “Not yet!!”
“That begins with a midface lift and canthoplasty which I don't believe she has had,” he said. “It's a longer-term recovery and she already looks better.”