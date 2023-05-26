Face-Off: Kris Jenner's Transformation Sparks Social Media Frenzy, Fear of Facial Surgery Gone Wild

Kris Jenner’s shocking transformation unveiled in Thursday’s season 3 premiere of The Kardashians has many fans wondering if had a little help from plastic surgeons, Radaronline.com has learned.

The 67-year-old momager of the oft-pictured reality clan sent TikTokers and fans into a feeding frenzy — with some alleging Kris was completely unrecognizable.

Some compared her reconstructed face to the likes of Cabaret star Liza Minnelli and the late moonwalking Michael Jackson.