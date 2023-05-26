Face-Off: Kris Jenner's Transformation Sparks Social Media Frenzy, Fear of Facial Surgery Gone Wild
Kris Jenner’s shocking transformation unveiled in Thursday’s season 3 premiere of The Kardashians has many fans wondering if had a little help from plastic surgeons, Radaronline.com has learned.
The 67-year-old momager of the oft-pictured reality clan sent TikTokers and fans into a feeding frenzy — with some alleging Kris was completely unrecognizable.
Some compared her reconstructed face to the likes of Cabaret star Liza Minnelli and the late moonwalking Michael Jackson.
One mean-spirited commentator even compared Jenner to her ex Caitlyn Jenner.
“WHAT HAPPENED TO KRIS’ FACE,” one commentator asked in disbelief.
“I got so scared when it panned to Kris’ face,” another smart aleck wrote.
The brouhaha exploded when Jenner was seen on the Hulu series consoling daughter Kim Kardashian over her failed marriage to singer and Yeezy businessman Kayne West – the father of four of the momager’s grandchildren.
Some observers accused the show’s producers of allegedly using sophisticated filters and camera angles to make Jenner’s reconstructed face appear more youthful.
RadarOnline.com contacted renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who analyzed several before and after pictures and concluded Jenner has undergone a battery of procedures.
"With Kris, it's not what has she done, but what hasn't she had done?” Youn, who has not personally treated Kris, quipped. "It appears to me that she's had a facelift, resulting in a tight jawline. Her lips look plump, likely due to injections of filler.”
"She also appears to have had a brow lift and eyelid lifts, opening up her eyes. She looks like she's had filler injected into her cheeks, plumping them up. She also appears to have had a considerable amount of Botox injections, smoothing her facial wrinkles,” he added.
Despite the jaw-dropping procedures Kris may have undergone, Dr. Youn told RadarOnline.com he thinks Jenner looks great.
"It looks like this work may be pretty recent,” he added. “As long as she is utilizing a good plastic surgeon — which she is — and she continues to exercise caution and not do too much, she should be good.”