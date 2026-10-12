'Boy Meets World' Star Will Friedle Lands in Hospital After 'Peeing Blood' — as Actor Claims Nurse Recited Line From Show During Treatment
Oct. 12 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Will Friedle recently ran into an unexpected health issue that landed him in the hospital, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The actor opened up about the ordeal on a recent episode of Pod Meets World, which he hosts alongside his former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong.
Will Friedle Details Health Scare
It all started during a late-night trip to the bathroom.
"I woke up badly peeing blood," the former sitcom star admitted.
His wife noticed that he looked pale, prompting them to go to the hospital.
Will Friedle Reveals Kidney Stone Diagnosis
After roughly six hours at the hospital and undergoing various tests, it was determined that Friedle had a kidney stone that was too small for medical intervention.
"Once again, size matters," he joked. "Above a six, they can do stuff to it, but it's stuff that's apparently very invasive, where mine's a four, which again, I heard is average and most women like."
Will Friedle's Awkward Hospital Visit
The former child star went on to recall meeting a nurse at the hospital who recognized him from Boy Meets World.
"For some reason, on this day, in that hospital, I was more famous than I've ever been in my life," he quipped. "One of the nurses comes up to me, and does the Feeny call. I was like, 'Thank you so much. Just, just filled up a glass with blood, but thank you.'"
Despite the unwanted attention, Friedle was sure to show his gratitude to hospital staff.
"They couldn't have been sweeter there," he noted. "They really couldn't have been nicer."
Will Friedle's Anxiety Battle
This isn't the first time Friedle has opened up about a health issue. In August, he also revealed that he experienced severe anxiety for almost a decade of his life.
“A good 10 years of my life were taken from me by anxiety and that was so miserable, that everything after that is gravy," he admitted.
Fortunately, Friedle says the anxiety has dissipated over time.
“I’m very content in the time I spend with my partner and the time I spend with my friends,” he explained. “I love what I do. And it’s just kind of like, yeah, 50’s, so far, looking pretty great.”