'Boy Meets World' Star Will Friedle Lands in Hospital After 'Peeing Blood' — as Actor Claims Nurse Recited Line From Show During Treatment

The former child star went on to recall meeting a nurse at the hospital who recognized him from Boy Meets World.

"For some reason, on this day, in that hospital, I was more famous than I've ever been in my life," he quipped. "One of the nurses comes up to me, and does the Feeny call. I was like, 'Thank you so much. Just, just filled up a glass with blood, but thank you.'"

Despite the unwanted attention, Friedle was sure to show his gratitude to hospital staff.

"They couldn't have been sweeter there," he noted. "They really couldn't have been nicer."