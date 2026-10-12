Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity News

'Boy Meets World' Star Will Friedle Lands in Hospital After 'Peeing Blood' — as Actor Claims Nurse Recited Line From Show During Treatment

Photo of Will Friedle
Source: MEGA

Will Friedle recently opened up about an unexpected health scare.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Will Friedle recently ran into an unexpected health issue that landed him in the hospital, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The actor opened up about the ordeal on a recent episode of Pod Meets World, which he hosts alongside his former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Friedle Details Health Scare

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of During a recent episode of 'Pod Meets World,' Will Friedle revealed that he was hospitalized after finding blood in his urine.
Source: MEGA

During a recent episode of 'Pod Meets World,' Will Friedle revealed that he was hospitalized after finding blood in his urine.

It all started during a late-night trip to the bathroom.

"I woke up badly peeing blood," the former sitcom star admitted.

His wife noticed that he looked pale, prompting them to go to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Friedle Reveals Kidney Stone Diagnosis

Image of According to Will Friedle, his kidney stone was too small for medical intervention.
Source: MEGA

According to Will Friedle, his kidney stone was too small for medical intervention.

After roughly six hours at the hospital and undergoing various tests, it was determined that Friedle had a kidney stone that was too small for medical intervention.

"Once again, size matters," he joked. "Above a six, they can do stuff to it, but it's stuff that's apparently very invasive, where mine's a four, which again, I heard is average and most women like."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Friedle's Awkward Hospital Visit

Will Friedle said he felt more famous than ever when he was treated for his kidney stone.
Source: @DANIELLEFISHEL / INSTAGRAM

Will Friedle said he felt more famous than ever when he was treated for his kidney stone.

The former child star went on to recall meeting a nurse at the hospital who recognized him from Boy Meets World.

"For some reason, on this day, in that hospital, I was more famous than I've ever been in my life," he quipped. "One of the nurses comes up to me, and does the Feeny call. I was like, 'Thank you so much. Just, just filled up a glass with blood, but thank you.'"

Despite the unwanted attention, Friedle was sure to show his gratitude to hospital staff.

"They couldn't have been sweeter there," he noted. "They really couldn't have been nicer."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Pete Hegseth and Mike Johnson.

Mike Johnson Claims White House at Odds Over Fort Hood Livestream Execution — 'Not Everyone Is In Favor of That Idea'

picture of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Plays Down Rumors He's Considering Move Into Politics — 'That's a Very Depressing World'

Will Friedle's Anxiety Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In August 2026, Will Friedle admitted to battling severe anxiety for almost a decade.
Source: MEGA

In August 2026, Will Friedle admitted to battling severe anxiety for almost a decade.

This isn't the first time Friedle has opened up about a health issue. In August, he also revealed that he experienced severe anxiety for almost a decade of his life.

“A good 10 years of my life were taken from me by anxiety and that was so miserable, that everything after that is gravy," he admitted.

Fortunately, Friedle says the anxiety has dissipated over time.

“I’m very content in the time I spend with my partner and the time I spend with my friends,” he explained. “I love what I do. And it’s just kind of like, yeah, 50’s, so far, looking pretty great.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.