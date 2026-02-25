Your tip
Who Is the Father? Maury Povich Fires Back at Fans Dragging Him Into Bonnie Blue's Paternity Scandal After Adult Star Bedded 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding' Stunt

Fans are begging Maury Povich to help Bonnie Blue identify the father of her forthcoming child.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Maury Povich fired back at fans dragging him into Bonnie Blue's paternity scandal after her "cattle breeding" event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During her one-day escapade, Blue bedded 400 men without protection with the goal of ending up with a bun in the oven.

Maury Povich Responds to Being Asked to Conduct a Paternity Test for Bonnie Blue's Baby

Photo of Maury Povich
Source: MEGA

Maury Povich was well known for conducting paternity tests on his show.

With the plethora of men involved in Blue's "breeding mission," it's unsurprising the father wouldn't be easily identified. Due to this, fans started calling on the once-popular talk show host in hopes Povich, 87, could conduct one of his famous paternity tests.

Povich appears completely uninterested, as he replied to fans on X to "stop tagging me."

Blue then responded to his post, writing: "Can Maury find out who the dad is? Yes or no."

Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Reveal

Source: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue showed off the results of her pregnancy test on camera.

As Radar previously reported, Blue revealed her pregnancy via YouTube on February 22, explaining she's been "sick" and had a "mega migraine" headache. She noted certain foods have been making her feel bad while others she's wanted to "eat instantly" or else she would "be sick."

She then took a pregnancy test, admitting to being "a little bit nervous."

When she returned on camera, she showed off the results.

"That is a pretty... it's like half pink, half white," she said. "Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like, fully pregnant."

She then scheduled an ultrasound, during which the pregnancy was confirmed.

"Oh, is that the baby?" she asked. "That’s actually crazy."

Bonnie Blue's Cattle Breeding Session

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue served refreshments to men who waited in line to sleep with her.

Blue's latest stunt took place at Lord Davenport’s mansion, the same spot where she broke a world record in January 2025 after she allegedly slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

To get the chance to sleep with the star this time, men had to wait in line, with some waiting for over seven hours. Refreshments were provided while they waited.

When talking to a media outlet, Blue confessed she was "concerned" she would "drown" due to the "amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day."

"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue," she quipped.

While the event was clearly a success, it initially had to be postponed due to Blue's menstrual cycle, as she revealed it was the "wrong time of the month."

What Had Bonnie Blue Said About Getting Pregnant From Her Event?

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue promised to tell the men involved in her stunt if she got pregnant.

Blue previously addressed the possibility she'd be expecting after her event, telling US Weekly it was a "problem for another day."

She noted that "of course" she would inform the men who participated in her s-- stunt if she got pregnant.

"Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day," she said. "It was important for me to remember more than just their p---- size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details."

