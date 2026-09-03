Inside Bindi Irwin's Touching 5-Word Tribute to Late Dad Steve Irwin at His 2006 Memorial Service

Steve tragically died on September 4, 2006, after he was hit in the chest by a stingray barb while in the Batt Reef in Australia. He was only 44.

While his private funeral for close family and friends was held days later, a massive public memorial service was held on September 20 of that year so many more could gather to mourn and remember the man nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter.

Memorably, his daughter, Bindi, then 8, stood up to speak.

"My Daddy was my hero – he was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things, but most of all, he was fun," she said in her sweet eulogy. "I know that Daddy had an important job. He was working to change the world so everyone would love wildlife, like he did. He built a hospital to help animals, and he bought lots of land to give animals a safe place to live."