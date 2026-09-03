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Home > News > Steve Irwin

Inside Bindi Irwin's Touching 5-Word Tribute to Late Dad Steve Irwin at His 2006 Memorial Service

Bindi Irwin remembered her dad at his memorial service.
Source: MEGA

Bindi Irwin remembered her dad at his memorial service.

Sept. 3 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Bindi Irwin heaped praise on her father, Steve, as she remembered him as her "hero" and the "best daddy" at his 2006 memorial service.

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the beloved wildlife conservationist's death, RadarOnline.com revisits his memorial service and his daughter's touching tribute.

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'My Daddy Was My Hero'

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Steve Irwin died in a tragic accident in the Batt Reef in 2006.
Source: MEGA

Steve Irwin died in a tragic accident in the Batt Reef in 2006.

Steve tragically died on September 4, 2006, after he was hit in the chest by a stingray barb while in the Batt Reef in Australia. He was only 44.

While his private funeral for close family and friends was held days later, a massive public memorial service was held on September 20 of that year so many more could gather to mourn and remember the man nicknamed the Crocodile Hunter.

Memorably, his daughter, Bindi, then 8, stood up to speak.

"My Daddy was my hero – he was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things, but most of all, he was fun," she said in her sweet eulogy. "I know that Daddy had an important job. He was working to change the world so everyone would love wildlife, like he did. He built a hospital to help animals, and he bought lots of land to give animals a safe place to live."

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'I Have the Best Daddy in the Whole World'

Bindi Irwin was inspired to 'help endangered wildlife' just like her father.
Source: MEGA

Bindi Irwin was inspired to 'help endangered wildlife' just like her father.

Reflecting on their times together, she remembered filming, catching crocodiles and that they all "loved being in the bush together."

"I don’t want Daddy’s passion to ever end," the little girl added at the time. "I want to help endangered wildlife just like he did."

"I have the best Daddy in the whole world, and I will miss him every day," Bindi continued. "When I see a crocodile I will always think of him and I know that Daddy made this zoo so everyone could come and learn to love all the animals. Daddy made this place his whole life and now it’s our turn to help Daddy."

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Bindi Irwin Reflects on Grief

Bindi Irwin said her 'grief' over her father's death has changed over the years.
Source: MEGA

Bindi Irwin said her 'grief' over her father's death has changed over the years.

Last year, Bindi called her father's passing a "scar" on her heart.

"Grief is a very funny thing where it changes over time," she told People. “But I remember when I was little, and Dad had just died, and every adult I saw would say to me, ‘Time heals all wounds,’ and I remember thinking, ‘What in the heck does that mean?’”

"Time changes your grief, time changes your perspective, but I know firsthand that the grief and sadness and the feelings of loss from losing Dad ... that feeling is just a part of me."

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Robert Irwin Calls Late Dad and Mom His 'Greatest' Role Models

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Robert Irwin was nearly three years old when his father passed away.
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin was nearly three years old when his father passed away.

Robert Irwin, who was only two years old when his father died, has also continued on Steve's work alongside his sister and his mother, Terri.

Earlier this year, while attending the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, said he's still inspired by his dad.

“He would really exemplify what it is to give everything 100 percent," Robert shared at the event, per People. "And that's what I take into everything I do. You know, if you have a passion, you really owe it to yourself to give it everything.”

"I think he'll always be my greatest role model in life, alongside my mom."

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