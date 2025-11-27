EXCLUSIVE: Steve Irwin's Message From Beyond the Grave — Son Robert Recalls Late Father's Heartbreaking Final Message Before His Tragic Death

Robert Irwin, who's cha-cha-chaed his way into viewers' hearts on Dancing With the Stars, says his late dad, Steve Irwin, left him a moving message that changed his life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the Crocodile Hunter star died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray's tail while filming a documentary.

Now 21, Robert was just 2 years old when his dad passed away, but Steve left him a video he hoped would guide his son if the worst ever happened.