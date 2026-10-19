Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Elizabeth Hurley After More Than a Year of Dating

In a selfie Hurley posted to Instagram last week, a flashy diamond ring is seen on her ring finger.

"So should we be calling you by Mrs. Cyrus or Mrs. Fisher?" one person commented at the time.

"Congratulations! Engaged or already Mrs Cyrus?" another user added.

The singer added fuel to the rumors in his own Instagram post.

"This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time. Party's in The Back with DELTONA went over a half million views in a few days," the musician wrote in the caption. "Kinda has a ring to it."