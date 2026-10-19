Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Elizabeth Hurley After More Than a Year of Dating
Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are officially engaged, RadarOnline.com can report.
Shortly before the engagement was confirmed, many fans had speculated that Cyrus popped the question.
The Rumors Are Confirmed
In a selfie Hurley posted to Instagram last week, a flashy diamond ring is seen on her ring finger.
"So should we be calling you by Mrs. Cyrus or Mrs. Fisher?" one person commented at the time.
"Congratulations! Engaged or already Mrs Cyrus?" another user added.
The singer added fuel to the rumors in his own Instagram post.
"This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time. Party's in The Back with DELTONA went over a half million views in a few days," the musician wrote in the caption. "Kinda has a ring to it."
A Longtime Connection
The lovers reportedly started dating in April 2025.
"They've been friends for a long time, and both found themselves single at the same time," an insider told a publication at the time. The two met each other in 2022 while filming the movie Christmas in Paradise.
But Hurley knew of Cyrus for much longer.
In an interview she gave after the film's release, she said she knew of Cyrus as her son watched Hannah Montana, which Cyrus' daughter Miley starred in.
She also knew Cyrus' own music as well. The actress revealed part of the reason she wanted to do Christmas in Paradise was "to work with Billy Ray."
Elizabeth Hurley's Past Relationships
The 61-year-old was married once before, to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. Years later, she was engaged to Shane Warne, but they broke up before making it to the altar.
Hurley also had a long-term romance with Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000; however, they didn't end on bad terms.
Years after their breakup, the two stars are still dear friends.
Billy Ray Cyrus' Marital History
Cyrus, meanwhile, has made it to the altar three times. He was wed to singer Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991.
Two years later, in 1993, the musician married Tish Cyrus, with whom he had three kids: Braison, Noah, and Miley. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Trace and Brandi.
But the two filed for divorce for the last time in 2023 after separating in 2022. Before then, the couple had filed for divorce and reconciled twice.
That year, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker gave marriage a third go, exchanging I do's with Firerose, but they called it quits after less than a year.