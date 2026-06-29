EXCLUSIVE: New Cyrus Family Feud — And This Time It's Trace and Brandi Butting Heads in Battling Clan
June 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The sniping Cyrus clan is at it again – with Trace accusing oldest sister Brandi of renting him a "mold-infested" home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This is just one of the many problems since I moved into this house," the Metro Station musician said in a video shared on Instagram Story, in which he shows a hole in the ceiling. "It's been problem after problem. I just got clean water f--king recently. I didn't even have clean f--king water."
Family Feud Turns Ugly
Trace, 37, also claimed that Brandi, 39, "doesn't want to refund me my money." He further rants, "How many members of my family are just gonna go completely batst crazy and be pieces of s--t? It just never ceases to amaze me, the way that I'm treated by my own family is absolutely f--king disgusting.
"Brandi, don't hit up anyone else to f--king do your talking for you. If you want to talk, call my f--king phone. I'm not playing nice anymore."
The sibling smackdown follows the reconciliation between Wrecking Ball singer Miley and their dad, Billy Ray, who divorced their mom, Tish, in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Miley Chooses Peace Over Pain
Trace and Brandi are Tish's two kids from her first marriage to drummer Baxter Neal Helson and were adopted by Billy Ray. The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 64, also share Miley, 33, Braison, 32, and Noah, 26.
Last year, Miley explained: "I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."
But Miley shared how she realized that she can love her mom and dad "as individuals instead of as a parental pairing" after Tish, 59, got hitched to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 56, in 2023.
Dark Decade Finally Ends
Miley also spoke of the period when she and other family members were estranged, referring to it as a "dark decade."
The star, who's also stepsister of Christopher Cyrus, 34, from Billy Ray's past relationship with Kristin Luckey, confided, "Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point. We cleaned all that up."