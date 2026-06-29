EXCLUSIVE: New Cyrus Family Feud — And This Time It's Trace and Brandi Butting Heads in Battling Clan

Trace, 37, also claimed that Brandi, 39, "doesn't want to refund me my money." He further rants, "How many members of my family are just gonna go completely batst crazy and be pieces of s--t? It just never ceases to amaze me, the way that I'm treated by my own family is absolutely f--king disgusting.

"Brandi, don't hit up anyone else to f--king do your talking for you. If you want to talk, call my f--king phone. I'm not playing nice anymore."

The sibling smackdown follows the reconciliation between Wrecking Ball singer Miley and their dad, Billy Ray, who divorced their mom, Tish, in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.