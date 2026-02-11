Bill Maher Reveals He's at War With Jimmy Kimmel in Starling Confession — 'He's Very Mad at Me... We May Never Talk'
Feb. 10 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Bill Maher has confessed that Jimmy Kimmel is at war with him, and the two may never speak again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maher, 70, previously called out fellow late-night hosts for "virtue signaling" and being terrified of offending their liberal audiences. It reportedly angered Kimmel, 58, and the HBO personality said he desperately hopes they can settle their differences.
Jimmy Kimmel 'Is Very Mad at Me'
"Jimmy Kimmel, you know, he’s very mad at me, and I know you’re close to him," Maher told guest Adam Carolla during the Monday, February 9, episode of his Club Random podcast.
Kimmel's former The Man Show co-host, 61, laughed and seemingly confirmed his pal's anger, saying, "I've heard."
"I hope you tell that, you know, I'm sorry that he got bent out of shape. I don't think I did anything wrong," Maher noted while appearing miffed.
"We can have disagreements. I mean, you and I don't agree on everything, look at this clash now, and yet we’re cool," he continued about a previous difference of opinion the two men had on the podcast before Maher brought up the Kimmel kerfuffle.
Bill Maher Complains About Fellow Democrats
The Real Time host went on to seemingly shade Kimmel for refusing to listen to the opinions of fellow Democrats like himself who aren't as far left and "woke" as the ABC late-night host.
"This is the difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much. My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can't talk to you unless you're exactly there," Maher complained.
He brought up how Republicans regularly come on his show despite his differing political affiliation, and they're able to have conversations while agreeing to disagree.
"You and I aren't always completely on the same page, although we're very close cause we're both smart guys," Maher told Carolla. "But like I just don't get that from Jimmy, I'm sorry."
Silence After Exchanging Emails
Maher called Kimmel "one of the nicest guys" and thought the two had worked things out.
"I did a mea culpa when we exchanged emails. Not about what he was complaining about," the What This Comedian Said Will Shock You author revealed.
"But just saying, you know, sometimes I am a little brash about me when they compare me with the other late-night guys. And I'm like, 'I'm not like you guys. I'm not," Maher noted about how Real Time differs from the network late-night talk shows that have skewed far-left in their monologues.
"You could all exchange your monologues, all of you, and no one would know the difference in tone, okay?" he scoffed about Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon's Donald Trump-bashing nightly routines.
Marher then jabbed his fellow late-night hosts for being one-sided, noting, "Whereas me, I'm not there. I'm not in on your... I don't just buy into the left-wing bulls---. And I never stop making fun of the right-wing bulls--- at all. And like if that's not good enough for you, then I think you're the a-----."
'We May Never Talk' Again
Maher was quick to add, "And I don't think Jimmy is an a-----."
Carolla replied, "No, he's not," about his friend.
"I think he's a great guy. And it bugs me that, you know, because of what the latest thing was, we may never talk," Maher lamented.
Even Carolla was perplexed about why the two men are feuding, sharing about Maher and Kimmel, "You guys should be thick as thieves and on the same page."