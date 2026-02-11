Bill Maher Reveals He's at War With Jimmy Kimmel in Starling Confession — 'He's Very Mad at Me... We May Never Talk'

Maher called Kimmel "one of the nicest guys" and thought the two had worked things out.

"I did a mea culpa when we exchanged emails. Not about what he was complaining about," the What This Comedian Said Will Shock You author revealed.

"But just saying, you know, sometimes I am a little brash about me when they compare me with the other late-night guys. And I'm like, 'I'm not like you guys. I'm not," Maher noted about how Real Time differs from the network late-night talk shows that have skewed far-left in their monologues.

"You could all exchange your monologues, all of you, and no one would know the difference in tone, okay?" he scoffed about Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon's Donald Trump-bashing nightly routines.

Marher then jabbed his fellow late-night hosts for being one-sided, noting, "Whereas me, I'm not there. I'm not in on your... I don't just buy into the left-wing bulls---. And I never stop making fun of the right-wing bulls--- at all. And like if that's not good enough for you, then I think you're the a-----."