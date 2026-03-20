EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bill Gates' Astonishing Confession About Going From Nerd to Perv During Dealings With Warped Jeffrey Epstein

During a recent town hall meeting at his signature do-good Gates Foundation, the 70-year-old Microsoft cofounder stunned staffers by fessing up to the affairs that occurred during his doomed marriage to ex-wife Melinda – but added he didn't know about Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player... and one with a Russian nuclear physicist," the bespectacled billionaire blathered. "Knowing what I know now makes it, you know, a hundred times worse in terms of not only his crimes in the past, but now it's clear there was ongoing bad behavior... It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein."

According to a 2013 email Epstein wrote to himself, Gates allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted infection after hooking up with "Russian girls."

The freaky financier also claimed he told Gates to "surreptitiously" give antibiotics for the condition to unsuspecting Melinda.

What's more, emails suggest the predatory pervert tried to blackmail Gates over his fling with much younger babe Mila Antonova, threatening to expose his extramarital affair if he didn't kick millions into an Epstein-run fund linked to JPMorganChase.