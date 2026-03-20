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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bill Gates' Astonishing Confession About Going From Nerd to Perv During Dealings With Warped Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates' confession about dealings with Jeffrey Epstein has raised new questions about their ties.
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates' confession about dealings with Jeffrey Epstein has raised new questions about their ties.

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March 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Bill Gates had downplayed the nerd-to-perv path he'd taken during his dealings with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – but three weeks later, the tech titan finally unloaded the truth in a blockbuster confession by copping to romps with two ravishing Russians, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Geeky Gates joins a growing group of Silicon Valley hot shots whose reputations have been tainted by their association with sordid sex creep Epstein after the international flesh peddler's revolting past was graphically revealed in 3million documents and shocking photographs released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

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Gates Admits Affairs Amid Epstein Scandal

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Bill Gates admitted to past affairs during his marriage to Melinda while addressing his association with Jeffrey Epstein at a foundation meeting.
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates admitted to past affairs during his marriage to Melinda while addressing his association with Jeffrey Epstein at a foundation meeting.

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During a recent town hall meeting at his signature do-good Gates Foundation, the 70-year-old Microsoft cofounder stunned staffers by fessing up to the affairs that occurred during his doomed marriage to ex-wife Melinda – but added he didn't know about Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player... and one with a Russian nuclear physicist," the bespectacled billionaire blathered. "Knowing what I know now makes it, you know, a hundred times worse in terms of not only his crimes in the past, but now it's clear there was ongoing bad behavior... It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein."

According to a 2013 email Epstein wrote to himself, Gates allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted infection after hooking up with "Russian girls."

The freaky financier also claimed he told Gates to "surreptitiously" give antibiotics for the condition to unsuspecting Melinda.

What's more, emails suggest the predatory pervert tried to blackmail Gates over his fling with much younger babe Mila Antonova, threatening to expose his extramarital affair if he didn't kick millions into an Epstein-run fund linked to JPMorganChase.

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Melinda Plots Tell-All Amid Fallout

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Ex-wife Melinda reportedly found references to Gates in Epstein files painful as his representative denied claims tied to the allegations.
Source: MEGA

Ex-wife Melinda reportedly found references to Gates in Epstein files painful as his representative denied claims tied to the allegations.

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Gates' rep called the STD claims "absolutely absurd," but sources said Melinda – who's admitted the alleged details about her ex-hubby in the Epstein files bring back memories of "very painful times" in their marriage – is planning a brutal tell-all.

Other tech giants left red-faced over being mentioned in the Epstein DOJ tranche include Google cofounder Sergey Brin, venture capitalist Peter Thiel, former Microsoft executive Steven Sinofsky, and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman – among others.

All have denied any wrongdoing.

Ed Opperman, a private eye who has spent years investigating the Epstein case, told RadarOnline.com it's easy to see how horny geeks turned billionaires were turned out by the pedophile, who was mysteriously found hanging in his New York City prison cell at age 66 in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

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Tech Titans’ Dark Secrets Exposed

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Figures including Sergey Brin and Peter Thiel, among others, denied wrongdoing after being named in documents linked to Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Figures including Sergey Brin and Peter Thiel, among others, denied wrongdoing after being named in documents linked to Epstein.

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"The whole internet became huge because of pornography," Opperman explains. "Every internet development, from high speed to streaming – everything – was driven by porn. These tech titans come off as pillars of the community, but behind closed doors they are not what they appear to be in public."

Late famed physicist Stephen Hawking's also taken a hit. In one file photo, he's flanked by two bikini-clad babes, allegedly while letting loose on Epstein's private Caribbean playground, Little Saint James, which has been dubbed Pedo Island.

But a representative for Hawking's estate insists the two women in the pic were caretakers for the egghead – who was paralyzed from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – and that the photo was snapped at a science symposium at The Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas in 2006.

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High IQ, Low EQ Exposed

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Psychotherapist Dr. Gilda Carle said tech figures tied to Epstein reflect a pattern of high intelligence but low emotional awareness.
Source: MEGA

Psychotherapist Dr. Gilda Carle said tech figures tied to Epstein reflect a pattern of high intelligence but low emotional awareness.

Renowned psychotherapist Dr. Gilda Carle, author of the book Real Men Don't Go Woke, told RadarOnline.com the nerds-gone-wild trend is a classic case of people with "high IQ" but "low EQ" or emotional intelligence.

"They spend a lot of time investing in their intellectual properties and no time investing in who they are as human beings," explained Carle, who has not treated any of the men mentioned in this story.

"They are clueless as to how to treat a woman or how to treat anybody. It puts them in a place where they have no sexual morals.

"They don't need to have morals because the world loves them for what they have achieved – not the people they are."

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