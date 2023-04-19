Party Leader's Wife Cozies Up To Bill Clinton As Ex-Prez Hits The Pub & Poses For Selfies After Delivering Speech
Bill Clinton received a warm welcome while stopping by a local hotspot in Northern Ireland hours after delivering a speech in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
RadarOnline.com has learned the 42nd president paid a visit to the Tap House pub on April 18, posing for photos at the bustling establishment.
The lively former commander-in-chief was seen with Colum Eastwood, the leader of Northern Ireland's Social Democratic and Labour Party.
Another portrait obtained by Daily Mail was captured with Eastwood's wife, Rachael Eastwood, showing her beaming with delight while embracing Clinton.
Bargoers raised a toast with glasses of Guinness as traditional music played in the background, enjoying their dark brews while chatting amongst each other.
Earlier that day, hundreds of people gathered to meet with Clinton after speaking at the John and Pat Hume Foundation's "Making Hope and History Rhyme" event, which took place in Londonderry's Guildhall.
Clinton was all smiles in selfies taken by several of his longtime supporters who were excited to meet him in person.
During his speech, he paid tribute to John Hume and David Trimble as men "who put their lives and careers on the line" for peace in April 1998, also remembering Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Creggan four years ago on Tuesday.
"I loved and admired them both, but what they stood for is alive in your lives," he said. "Now you, like them, must decide what to do about it."
He spoke about the significance of what happened to McKee as well. "And her death is a reminder that there are few permanent victories in politics or life and if we believe something we need to be willing to stand for it as long as we draw breath," Clinton said.
Last week, former First Lady Hillary Clinton was spotted in Londonderry when she arrived at Limavady High School where she unveiled two benches to celebrate the new shared education campus with an adjacent school.