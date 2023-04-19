Party Leader's Wife Cozies Up To Bill Clinton As Ex-Prez Hits The Pub & Poses For Selfies After Delivering Speech

During his speech, he paid tribute to John Hume and David Trimble as men "who put their lives and careers on the line" for peace in April 1998, also remembering Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Creggan four years ago on Tuesday.

"I loved and admired them both, but what they stood for is alive in your lives," he said. "Now you, like them, must decide what to do about it."

He spoke about the significance of what happened to McKee as well. "And her death is a reminder that there are few permanent victories in politics or life and if we believe something we need to be willing to stand for it as long as we draw breath," Clinton said.