'Foul Play?' Chilling Death Scene Photos Of Woman Linked To Dead Bill Clinton Advisor Spark Calls For New Inquiry
A renowned forensic expert says he cannot rule out “foul play” in the death of an Arkansas woman who is linked to the mysterious suicide of the former presidential advisor who introduced President Bill Clinton to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Ashley Haynes was found drowned in the Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block — just months before Clinton moneyman Mark Middleton’s body was discovered hanging from a tree with an electrical cord of the same style wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest.
Famed pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht reached the shocking conclusion after reviewing exclusively obtained documents and shocking crime scene photographs of the 47-year-old model, who was once seen by a witness meeting Middleton to discuss a financial matter.
Dr. Wecht tells Radar it is common for people bent on committing suicide by drowning to weigh themselves down with a heavy object to prevent the body’s natural reflex to surface. However, he said it’s incumbent upon the police to investigate how she ended up under 10 feet of water in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, where she lived.
“There is nothing here that I can dig into that is even suggestive of any kind of foul play. It certainly is possible, and I cannot rule it out, and I am not ruling it out, as far as third-party involvement or someone doing this to her,” he said. “That is something that has to be looked into by the police.”
Haynes, a mother of two who frequently water paddled along the river, vanished on January 12, 2022, after leaving a note on her kitchen island counter stating “on the water, love you all.” She was last seen by a local resident in a wetsuit, according to the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend.
“Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block that measured 16x16x4.”
The crime scene photos show the concrete slab, weighing about 58-pounds, was stuffed inside a dirt-covered canvass bag with red handles and “The Haynes” embroidered on one side. Ashley’s right ankle was tethered to the bag by a thick green extension cord, yet her foot was looped through both of its red handles.
Dr. Wecht noted there were no signs of injuries to her body and the abbreviated autopsy report obtained by Radar does not indicate she was suffering from any illness. Despite repeated requests, Radar has been denied the toxicology report from the Pulaski County Coroner – which Wecht says is vital in determining a cause of death.
A source close to Haynes, who worked for a charitable group to feed and clothe the homeless, tells Radar the 110-pound yoga teacher would have never taken her own life – let alone paddleboard down the river lugging a concrete suicide slab.
“It didn’t make any sense. She would never kill herself,” the Haynes source said. “When I heard she went missing, I knew instantly it was foul play. I don’t believe she killed herself. How could she water paddle down the river with a concrete block?!”
Just like Middleton, Haynes allegedly suffered from depression, and both of their deaths were determined to be “suicide” by investigators even though neither left a tell-tale suicide note.
Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director, Middleton was found hanging from a tree with a cheap extension cord around his neck after trespassing onto a farm with a table to construct makeshift gallows.
Middleton’s associate who spotted Haynes meeting the doom moneyman tells Radar the well-respected Little Rock businessman also was incapable of taking his life in such an elaborate fashion.