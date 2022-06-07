'Foul Play?' Chilling Death Scene Photos Of Woman Linked To Dead Bill Clinton Advisor Spark Calls For New Inquiry

A renowned forensic expert says he cannot rule out “foul play” in the death of an Arkansas woman who is linked to the mysterious suicide of the former presidential advisor who introduced President Bill Clinton to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Ashley Haynes was found drowned in the Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block — just months before Clinton moneyman Mark Middleton’s body was discovered hanging from a tree with an electrical cord of the same style wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest.